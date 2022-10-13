Read full article on original website
Michigan Stadium Tunnel ‘a Problem,’ Penn State’s James Franklin Says
Teams playing at Michigan Stadium have been sharing a tunnel to the locker rooms since 1927. Sometimes they cross paths at halftime and after games. Penn State coach James Franklin wants that to change. Players from Penn State and Michigan shared words but little more at halftime of the Wolverines'...
Tennessee Upset Over Alabama Upends College Football Coaches Poll
After a tumultuous Saturday in college football, the coaches poll looks very different this week. There is a new top team in the country, as Georgia replaces Alabama in the No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 after a last-second loss at Tennessee, with the Volunteers jumping from No. 8 to No. 4 thanks to the win. As a result of Alabama’s drop, Ohio State and Michigan each have moved up one spot from where they were last week, while Clemson remains ranked No. 5.
Best NFL Week 6 Betting Promos, Bonuses & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We are in for some real treats in Week 6 of the NFL season. Among the matchups that we’ll be keeping an eye on are Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and Ravens-Giants. Those heavyweight tilts will provide plenty of action, and sports bettors can likewise have some fun by using the more than $4000 in NFL Week 6 sportsbook promo codes being offered by online sportsbooks right now.
Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Giants Add Receiver Marcus Johnson to 53-man Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad to fill one of two vacancies on the 53-man roster. The two roster openings resulted from the Giants placing defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on...
Falcons BREAKING: CB Casey Hayward on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons have suffered a significant loss to their secondary. After exiting Sunday's 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers late in the game with a shoulder injury, veteran corner Casey Hayward has been placed on injured reserve, leading to a minimum four-week absence. Hayward, 33, sustained a right...
Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released
The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19. On Monday, the Pelicans coaching staff solidified the 17-player roster and released their names that includes two two-way players. The initial 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans roster includes:. Guards:. CJ McCollum. Trey Murphy III (G/F)
Four Stats That Help Explain the Vikings’ 5-1 Start to the Season
On the surface, the Vikings look like a slightly fraudulent 5-1 football team. Their five victories, by an average of 7.6 points, have come against teams with a combined 11-13 record in all other games. In their one matchup with a team currently in the playoff picture, they lost 24-7 to the still-undefeated Eagles. Before Sunday's game in Miami, the Vikings trailed in the fourth quarter in three straight games against the Lions, Saints, and Bears.
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of ‘Proposals’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing
While the 2022-23 season has yet to kick off, it’s never too late to start talking NBA Draft. Especially for a young Thunder team that, likely just one more time, will be relying on it. After snagging three lottery talents in 2022, Oklahoma City will be looking to bolster...
Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
‘Special’ Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talked the talk entering his first professional start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he more than walked the walk when it mattered most. proclaimed the second-round pick filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny. And ready, Walker was. On the...
