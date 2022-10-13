Read full article on original website
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
SPLENDORA, TX — On October 16th , 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound shut down at Lake Woodlands due to 18-wheeler crash, Transtar says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound at Lake Woodlands are shut down following an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County Tuesday, TranStar reported. Officials did not immediately provide details on how the crash occurred. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area…
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including Old Conroe Road improvements
Recommendations in the Precinct 2 mobility study include extending Old Conroe Road from where it dead ends north of FM 1488. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Man accused in fatal Alief double shooting arrested after SWAT standoff in SE Houston, HPD says
The suspect is accused of his role in a double shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant that left two men dead near Bellaire Blvd. earlier in October, HPD said.
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use…
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM
At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED
A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
