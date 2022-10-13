ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting at a Night Club in Splendora

MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting at a Night Club in Splendora. On October 16th, 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in…
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle from Shooting at Night Club in Splendora

On October 16th, 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/update-mctxsheriff-seeks-publics-help-in-identifying-suspect-vehicle-from-shooting-at-night-club-in-splendora/
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

Shooting at Splendora nightclub under investigation

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information related to a shooting on Oct. 16 at a nightclub in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora. Around 2:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting call. Upon arrival, deputies learned that…
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say

SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies…
SPLENDORA, TX
mocomotive.com

Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including Old Conroe Road improvements

Recommendations in the Precinct 2 mobility study include extending Old Conroe Road from where it dead ends north of FM 1488. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM

At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED

A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX
KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA

At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
SPLENDORA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy