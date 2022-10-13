Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Police issue several citations for traffic violations, shoplifting
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Amanda Luncsford, 33, of 13244 Highway C at Licking, was arrested Oct. 15 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. An officer made the arrest after conducting...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate thefts, domestic incident, missing package
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps. An investigating deputy...
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
KTLO
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
houstonherald.com
One injured in crash south of Licking
A man from Licking was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash just south of his hometown on Highway 137, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Bobby W. Williams, 29, was driving a southbound 2003 Ford Ranger than traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway.
houstonherald.com
Area man charged after allegedly stealing pickup, running from deputy; manhunt follows
A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a truck and later fleeing from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was investigating the theft. The incident sparked a manhunt over a 24-hour period. Beau Burton, 32, of 14563 Gardner Road in Cabool, is charged with resisting...
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
KYTV
Dent County woman receives life sentence behind bars for the starvation death of her adopted child
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dent County woman who pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in the death of her adopted daughter in 2020 will spend the rest of her life in prison. Susan Abney pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or neglect resulting in the death of 10-year-old Josie Abney. Prosecutors originally charged her with second-degree murder in the case, but that charge was dropped as part of a plea deal in February.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident north of Licking
Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
houstonherald.com
Departments called to woods, grass fire
Fires continue Tuesday in Texas County amid dry conditions. Outdoor burning is not advised. The Licking Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department were called Tuesday afternoon to a woods and grass fire near Harry and Sackett Roads east of Licking. The National Weather Service says the fire danger is high.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Karen Denice Taylor
Karen Denice Taylor, 60, passed away Tuesday, Oct, 18, 2022, at Raymondville. She was born July 6, 1962, in St. Charles, Mo. Per her wishes, her body was donated to science. Her family will plan a celebration of life later. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Licking. Send an online...
West Plains man sentenced to 15 years for molesting underage girl
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A West Plains man originally facing eight felony charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison on two of those charges.
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
houstonherald.com
Group to plant 1,000 daffodils in Houston next month
The Houston Community Foundation selected local sites last Thursday to plant 1,000 daffodils next month. They will bloom in spring as Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), the parent organization, celebrates the 50th anniversary of its philanthropy in the Ozarks. The locations are: welcome signs at the north and south...
houstonherald.com
PAUL DEAN JEFFRIES
Paul Dean Jeffries, age 87, of Licking, Mo., was born on July 8, 1935, in Dykes, Mo., to Jess C. and Minnie J. (Biram) Jeffries. Paul departed this life at his home on Oct. 7, 2022. Paul was blessed with four sons, Thomas and Steven Jeffries from his marriage to...
houstonherald.com
Houston school board holds meeting
The Houston board of education met last week for its monthly session. •Recognized Evy Steelman, Houston Middle School student of the month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance. The character trait recognized was “honesty.”. •Approved professional development and assessment plans for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as evaluation...
houstonherald.com
COLD WEATHER: National Weather Service says prepare for dropping temperatures
The National Weather Service said Sunday that a very cold air mass will start to move into the area this evening. The coldest air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday night. Some record lows are possible. At West Plains, the record low was set in 1976 for Oct. 18 at 24 degrees.
houstonherald.com
HHS cross country runners have big day at Clever meet
At the annual Clever Invitational cross country meet last Thursday at Clever, nine Houston High School athletes finished a 3.1-mile course faster than they ever had before. Taking advantage of a fast course and favorable racing conditions, seven Tigers and two Lady Tigers set new personal records in the competition.
houstonherald.com
‘Lion King Jr.’ production begins Friday in Houston
The STARS Foundation will present Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The production will run for three weeks on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. The 60-minute musical is designed for school-aged performers and is...
houstonherald.com
Tiger Pride Band brings home the hardware after competition
It was a successful outing for the Houston Tiger Pride Band as it competed Saturday in Branson. The band took first place in Class 1A and won outstanding effect, outstanding color guard, outstanding percussion, outstanding music and advanced to the finals, where it took 11th out 21. “These kids work...
Comments / 0