Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
kwos.com
JCMO leads state in new business applications
Jefferson City is outpacing all of Missouri when it comes to business start – ups. The city had over 1400 – new business applications in 2021, over 30 – percent more than the year before …. The Jefferson City Chamber’s Gary Plummer says the recent survey puts...
mystar106.com
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
kwos.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kjluradio.com
Columbia father scheduled for jury trial for abusing his infant daughter
A Columbia man accused of abusing his infant daughter is scheduled for a jury trial next month. Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injuries, as well as two additional counts of child abuse. On Friday, he was scheduled for a jury trial to begin November 29, 2022.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
kwos.com
Record amount of money raised at Jefferson City’s Alzheimer’s walk
About 500 people turned out for Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Jefferson City’s Memorial park. Weather was cool and perfect, and the Solid Rock Family church provided food for those in attendance. Volunteers and families packed the park, and there were props on benches and elsewhere which read “Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”
Sedalia Police Reports For October 17, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Saturday morning, a traffic stop was conducted on a car in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Mitchell Road for speeding. The vehicle had also been observed failing to maintain its lane twice. It was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. Ke'shonna I. Ross, 24, of Otterville, was taken to a hospital and then transported to the Pettis County Jail. Ross was booked and then released on a state charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
St. Louis Catalytic Converter Thieves Charged with Conspiracy Against US
Federal prosecutors in St. Louis have charged four men with stealing converters from Post Office vehicles
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County
A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next month
If you are a bargain shopper who is always on the hunt for great deals on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Missouri next month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
kwos.com
Missouri’s Blunt hopeful about cure for Alzheimer’s; thankful for NIH building designation
Missouri’s retiring senator has helped secure seven straight funding increases for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which has more than quintupled the amount of funding available for Alzheimer’s research. The issue has been a top priority for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R), who tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman faces charges for allegedly assaulting Cole County deputy
A Jefferson City woman is charged for allegedly assaulting a Cole County deputy. Stormy Garlin, 42, is charged with third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and peace disturbance. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5500 block of Business 50 West for a trespassing...
Comments / 0