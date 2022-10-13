Read full article on original website
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Here’s Everything Megan Thee Stallion Did as SNL’s Host
Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this week (October 15), hosting for the first time and performing “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine. Meg brought plenty of Hot Girl humor to the show, starring in sketches as a fitness instructor determined to supersize her clients’ butts, a nurse glamming up basic patients, and more. Check out Meg’s sketches and performances below.
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares New Song “Don’t Give Up”: Listen
Black Belt Eagle Scout has shared a new song titled “Don’t Give Up.” The track from singer-songwriter Katherine Paul arrives three years after her second album, 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends. Check out “Don’t Give Up” below. In a press...
Muna Cover Taylor Swift’s “August”: Listen
Muna have shared their cover of Taylor Swift’s “August,” one of five tracks on their new EP Live at Electric Lady. The five-track EP also includes tracks from their self-titled album, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Anything but Me,” and “Kind of Girl,” as well as “Taken” from their 2019 LP for RCA, Saves the World. Check it out below.
New Lizzo Documentary Gets Release Date
Back in May, HBO Max announced a forthcoming documentary about Lizzo. Now, the artist has revealed the title and release date of the film, as Billboard points out. Love, Lizzo arrives November 24 on the streaming platform. “Finally telling my story, my way,” she wrote. According to press...
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Submits Renaissance and “Break My Soul” in Dance/Electronic Categories
Beyoncé is looking to secure her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories. Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Renaissance was submitted for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Similarly, “Break My Soul” was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
Soccer Mommy Scores New York Times and Serial Productions Podcast We Were Three
Soccer Mommy has composed an original score for We Were Three, a new podcast series from The New York Times and Serial Productions. Hosted by This American Life producer Nancy Updike, the three-part series explores the difficulties of family life during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Nancy Updike is a titan of...
The Voice Recap: Five (!) Contestants Sent Packing by Tuesday's Battles
Sheesh. We won’t get to Season 22’s Live Playoffs on The Voice for a while yet, and already, contestants are getting eliminated quicker than those red chairs can even turn around. Tuesday, five more singers got the chop — including one who we didn’t hear sing so much as a note all evening. Which one? Read on, we’ll discuss. Team Camila: Eric Who (Grade: C) defeated Sydney Kronmiller (Grade: B+) on “Paparazzi” | Not sure it was the coach’s best choice ever to give this duo the balladized version of the hit for which they were so, ahem, Gaga. It was...
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Regina Spektor Cancels 2022 Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Regina Spektor has canceled her remaining 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. In a lengthy Instagram post, Spektor said she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” She had 10 concerts left on the tour in support of her new album, Home, before and after.
Actress Announces Dummy Corporation EP, Shares New Song “Dream”: Listen
On November 11, Actress will release a new EP, Dummy Corporation, via Ninja Tune. The title track of the EP is 19 minutes long, and the new single “Dream” runs nine minutes and 20 seconds. Take a listen below. Dummy Corporation follows Actress’ 2020 album Karma & Desire,...
Kate NV Shares Video for New Song “Early Bird”: Watch
Kate NV—the moniker of Russian musician Kate Shilonosova—has shared a new song. The new track is called “Early Bird,” and it arrives with a video game–inspired music video created by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. “Early Bird” is Shilonosova’s first standalone...
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Mercury Announces EP, Samples Queen on New Song “Freddie”: Listen
Atlanta-based rapper Mercury has announced a new EP, FearMercury, which comes out December 7. It’ll include a new song called “Freddie” that prominently samples Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The single arrives with a video directed by Bobby Astro. It opens with shots of Mercury smoking before cutting to clips of her rapping and skating around a photo studio. Check it out below.
“Poland”
Peruse social media for long enough and you’ll probably find Wattpad fan fiction about Lil Yachty’s newest single, “Poland.” What started as a random leaked snippet has turned into a viral whirlwind, with everyone from YouTube comedians to Billboard chart-toppers chiming in. Like Yachty’s best songs, “Poland” is mystifying and intoxicating and, most importantly, simple: Over a churning F1lthy beat that wouldn’t be out of place on Whole Lotta Red, Yachty croons “I took the Wock to Poland” in a garbled yodel that probably has Mason Ramsey jealous. No clue what it really means, but it’s sung with enough deliriousness that you think, sure, maybe Yachty’s love for cough syrup has him trekking through Eastern Europe in the midst of a fever dream. At the very least, the song recaptures the light-heartedness that won Yachty fans and made him the face of endless brand campaigns. Does this burst of spontaneity signal a new path for Yachty? Probably not. Will A24 acquire the rights to put his long and storied expedition up on the big screen? Let’s pray. For now, enjoy any moment that snaps us out of the Matrix.
Plains Share Aidy Bryant–Directed Video for New Song “Hurricane”: Watch
Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield have shared a new video for “Hurricane,” the latest single from their new album as Plains. The Aidy Bryant–directed clip pays homage to the late Loretta Lynn’s TV performances from the 1970s. Check it out below. Of the new...
Alvvays Enter Their Epiphany Era
On the ferry ride back to the city during Toronto’s last week of broiling weather, Alvvays’ guitarist Alec O’Hanley extols the virtues of the quaint video game Stardew Valley. With wide-eyed reverence, he explains how the farm simulator’s creator developed its catchily pastoral soundtrack, cottagey graphics, and immersive concept on his own over four years, an eternity by today’s content creation standards. The other two band members on the boat, frontwoman Molly Rankin and keyboardist Kerri MacLellan—childhood partners-in-crime—are also fans of the game, in which players discover they’ve inherited farmland from their grandfather and must figure out what to do with the legacy. It’s a pleasant escape from life’s chaos, they say, much like the serenity of the Toronto Islands, a quiet haven 13 minutes from downtown to which residents flock throughout the warm months to shake off their cabin fever.
Hua Hsu’s Memoir Stay True Is as Affecting as a Great Pop Song
Hua Hsu’s Stay True is a coming-of-age memoir that brings music, memory, identity, and grief into a mid-1990s tableau of indie-pop mixtapes, late-night record stores, and xeroxed zines. The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hsu enters UC Berkeley as a malcontent who hates parties, embraces a straight-edge lifestyle to better sharpen his judgments, and finds Pearl Jam “appalling.” He forges an improbably deep friendship with Ken, his opposite in almost every way: a well-adjusted frat brother who wears Abercrombie and listens to Dave Matthews, whose Japanese-American family has been in the U.S. for generations.
