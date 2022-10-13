ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Everything Megan Thee Stallion Did as SNL’s Host

Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this week (October 15), hosting for the first time and performing “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine. Meg brought plenty of Hot Girl humor to the show, starring in sketches as a fitness instructor determined to supersize her clients’ butts, a nurse glamming up basic patients, and more. Check out Meg’s sketches and performances below.
Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
Muna Cover Taylor Swift’s “August”: Listen

Muna have shared their cover of Taylor Swift’s “August,” one of five tracks on their new EP Live at Electric Lady. The five-track EP also includes tracks from their self-titled album, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Anything but Me,” and “Kind of Girl,” as well as “Taken” from their 2019 LP for RCA, Saves the World. Check it out below.
New Lizzo Documentary Gets Release Date

Back in May, HBO Max announced a forthcoming documentary about Lizzo. Now, the artist has revealed the title and release date of the film, as Billboard points out. Love, Lizzo arrives November 24 on the streaming platform. “Finally telling my story, my way,” she wrote. According to press...
WASHINGTON STATE
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Submits Renaissance and “Break My Soul” in Dance/Electronic Categories

Beyoncé is looking to secure her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories. Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Renaissance was submitted for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Similarly, “Break My Soul” was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Five (!) Contestants Sent Packing by Tuesday's Battles

Sheesh. We won’t get to Season 22’s Live Playoffs on The Voice for a while yet, and already, contestants are getting eliminated quicker than those red chairs can even turn around. Tuesday, five more singers got the chop — including one who we didn’t hear sing so much as a note all evening. Which one? Read on, we’ll discuss. Team Camila: Eric Who (Grade: C) defeated Sydney Kronmiller (Grade: B+) on “Paparazzi” | Not sure it was the coach’s best choice ever to give this duo the balladized version of the hit for which they were so, ahem, Gaga. It was...
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch

Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Regina Spektor Cancels 2022 Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Regina Spektor has canceled her remaining 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. In a lengthy Instagram post, Spektor said she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.” She had 10 concerts left on the tour in support of her new album, Home, before and after.
Kate NV Shares Video for New Song “Early Bird”: Watch

Kate NV—the moniker of Russian musician Kate Shilonosova—has shared a new song. The new track is called “Early Bird,” and it arrives with a video game–inspired music video created by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. “Early Bird” is Shilonosova’s first standalone...
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen

Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Mercury Announces EP, Samples Queen on New Song “Freddie”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Mercury has announced a new EP, FearMercury, which comes out December 7. It’ll include a new song called “Freddie” that prominently samples Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The single arrives with a video directed by Bobby Astro. It opens with shots of Mercury smoking before cutting to clips of her rapping and skating around a photo studio. Check it out below.
“Poland”

Peruse social media for long enough and you’ll probably find Wattpad fan fiction about Lil Yachty’s newest single, “Poland.” What started as a random leaked snippet has turned into a viral whirlwind, with everyone from YouTube comedians to Billboard chart-toppers chiming in. Like Yachty’s best songs, “Poland” is mystifying and intoxicating and, most importantly, simple: Over a churning F1lthy beat that wouldn’t be out of place on Whole Lotta Red, Yachty croons “I took the Wock to Poland” in a garbled yodel that probably has Mason Ramsey jealous. No clue what it really means, but it’s sung with enough deliriousness that you think, sure, maybe Yachty’s love for cough syrup has him trekking through Eastern Europe in the midst of a fever dream. At the very least, the song recaptures the light-heartedness that won Yachty fans and made him the face of endless brand campaigns. Does this burst of spontaneity signal a new path for Yachty? Probably not. Will A24 acquire the rights to put his long and storied expedition up on the big screen? Let’s pray. For now, enjoy any moment that snaps us out of the Matrix.
Alvvays Enter Their Epiphany Era

On the ferry ride back to the city during Toronto’s last week of broiling weather, Alvvays’ guitarist Alec O’Hanley extols the virtues of the quaint video game Stardew Valley. With wide-eyed reverence, he explains how the farm simulator’s creator developed its catchily pastoral soundtrack, cottagey graphics, and immersive concept on his own over four years, an eternity by today’s content creation standards. The other two band members on the boat, frontwoman Molly Rankin and keyboardist Kerri MacLellan—childhood partners-in-crime—are also fans of the game, in which players discover they’ve inherited farmland from their grandfather and must figure out what to do with the legacy. It’s a pleasant escape from life’s chaos, they say, much like the serenity of the Toronto Islands, a quiet haven 13 minutes from downtown to which residents flock throughout the warm months to shake off their cabin fever.
Hua Hsu’s Memoir Stay True Is as Affecting as a Great Pop Song

Hua Hsu’s Stay True is a coming-of-age memoir that brings music, memory, identity, and grief into a mid-1990s tableau of indie-pop mixtapes, late-night record stores, and xeroxed zines. The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hsu enters UC Berkeley as a malcontent who hates parties, embraces a straight-edge lifestyle to better sharpen his judgments, and finds Pearl Jam “appalling.” He forges an improbably deep friendship with Ken, his opposite in almost every way: a well-adjusted frat brother who wears Abercrombie and listens to Dave Matthews, whose Japanese-American family has been in the U.S. for generations.
