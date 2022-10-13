Peruse social media for long enough and you’ll probably find Wattpad fan fiction about Lil Yachty’s newest single, “Poland.” What started as a random leaked snippet has turned into a viral whirlwind, with everyone from YouTube comedians to Billboard chart-toppers chiming in. Like Yachty’s best songs, “Poland” is mystifying and intoxicating and, most importantly, simple: Over a churning F1lthy beat that wouldn’t be out of place on Whole Lotta Red, Yachty croons “I took the Wock to Poland” in a garbled yodel that probably has Mason Ramsey jealous. No clue what it really means, but it’s sung with enough deliriousness that you think, sure, maybe Yachty’s love for cough syrup has him trekking through Eastern Europe in the midst of a fever dream. At the very least, the song recaptures the light-heartedness that won Yachty fans and made him the face of endless brand campaigns. Does this burst of spontaneity signal a new path for Yachty? Probably not. Will A24 acquire the rights to put his long and storied expedition up on the big screen? Let’s pray. For now, enjoy any moment that snaps us out of the Matrix.

7 DAYS AGO