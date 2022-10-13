Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager...
Antwerp player suspended for smoking on bench before game
BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been suspended until further notice by Royal Antwerp after he was caught smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench. The Belgian club also cited Nainggolan's performances and how his behavior can negatively affect the squad.
