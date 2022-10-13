Read full article on original website
Related
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they are under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Russia announces civilian evacuation from key Ukraine city
Russia announced the evacuation of civilians from a key southern Ukrainian city Tuesday as it acknowledged the situation for its troops on the ground in Ukraine was "tense" in the face of a counter-offensive. Kherson was the first city to fall to Russian forces after the Kremlin launched its invasion on February 24, but Ukrainian troops have been pushing increasingly closer to the city in recent weeks as part of a successful counter-offensive.
How Singapore Is Becoming an Influential Pan-Asian Collaborator
International co-productions are now the bread and butter of the content industry, offering direct access to new markets and audiences. With the regional headquarters of studio heavyweights like Netflix, The Walt Disney Co. and HBO Asia in its backyard, Singapore has emerged as a key player in matchmaking global projects with local companies and talent. However, given the city-state’s relatively small population — 5.7 million — and high market saturation, Singapore’s position in the regional content industry is unique, with many overseas studios seeking partnerships with Singaporean companies but not prioritizing the domestic market at all. Realistically, most international partners operating...
Comments / 0