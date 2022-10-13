ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ has broken the record for longest Billboard Hot 100 run

Glass Animals‘ hit 2020 single ‘Heat Waves’ has officially broken the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-charting song in history. The song has entered its 91st week in the chart, officially beating the previously-held record of 90 by The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’. The Weeknd himself broke the previously-established record just last year, overtaking Imagine Dragons – who spent 87 weeks on the chart with their 2012 song ‘Radioactive’.
Sam Smith announces fourth studio album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith has announced their fourth studio album ‘Gloria’. The record, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here). Its already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’. Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover...
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Easy Life

Like many artists in the past few years, Easy Life had to watch the release of their debut album from indoors. Their fun, profound and energetic ‘Life’s A Beach’ was released in May 2021, but the lockdown-enforced period of isolation following the record’s release led frontman Murray Matravers to dive deep into his feelings, in which he reflected on the band’s meteoric rise and wondered what other paths he could have taken as a person.
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness

Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
Mike Schank, star of documentary ‘American Movie’, dies aged 56

Mike Schank, who was well-known for his appearance in the cult 1999 documentary American Movie, has passed away aged 56. The musician’s death was confirmed last week, with a number of tributes coming in since the news emerged. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger announced his passing in a Facebook post,...
Elon Musk reportedly thought Grimes was a simulation he’d created

Elon Musk reportedly thought that Grimes was a “simulation” he’d created in his mind. According to author Devin Gordon who appeared in the BBC‘s new docuseries, The Elon Musk Show, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO believed that Grimes was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”

Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
Dreamcatcher – ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ review: girl group’s cohesive new record returns to an urgent rock sound

On ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, Dreamcatcher warned of the devastating effects of climate change, sending out a cry for help and wishing for someone to rescue their home from annihilation. Going into ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us,’ it’s clear that their efforts were in vain. As the day of reckoning approaches, Dreamcatcher mourn their home, but turn grief into action and power – going from hapless civilians to self-assured leaders building the world anew.
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October

BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
MAMAMOO – ‘Mic ON’ review: a brief yet commanding return to form

In the past few years, MAMAMOO have taken slow, steady strides from the vocal-heavy performances of their early years to lighter, disco-inspired releases akin to their peers’ in the 2020s. It’s a move that’s resulted in more misses than hits. Opinions on 2019’s ‘gogobebe’ remain pretty divided, while 2021’s ‘mumumumuch’ felt out of place in the greatest hits compilation it was released with, a forgettable addition to an album designed to showcase the quartet’s legacy.
Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One

Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson in another controversial interview

Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson in his latest controversial interview. Heading back to the Drink Champs podcast, which he appeared on over the weekend, West referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “heroin addict”. Speaking with rapper N.O.R.E. and...

