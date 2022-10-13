Read full article on original website
NME
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
NME
Zoë Kravitz confirmed as co-writer on two tracks for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album
Zoë Kravitz has co-written two tracks on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’. The singer-songwriter is set to release her 10th studio album this Friday (October 21). It’ll feature the single ‘Anti-Hero’ as well as a collaborative song with Lana Del Rey called ‘Snow On The Beach’.
NME
Leftfield share new single ‘Full Way Round’ featuring Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten
Leftfield have shared a new single featuring Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten – listen to ‘Full Way Round’ below. The collaborative track serves as the latest preview of Leftfield’s fourth studio album ‘This Is What We Do’, which is due to arrive on December 2 via Virgin Records (pre-order/pre-save here).
NME
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ has broken the record for longest Billboard Hot 100 run
Glass Animals‘ hit 2020 single ‘Heat Waves’ has officially broken the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-charting song in history. The song has entered its 91st week in the chart, officially beating the previously-held record of 90 by The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’. The Weeknd himself broke the previously-established record just last year, overtaking Imagine Dragons – who spent 87 weeks on the chart with their 2012 song ‘Radioactive’.
NME
Whoopi Goldberg says she wants Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3, and it includes Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Keke Palmer. Goldberg recently appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God, where she shared her list of ideal co-stars for the latest instalment of the Sister Act franchise.
NME
Pierce Brosnan reveals “stupid” comment that led to him losing part in ‘Batman’
Pierce Brosnan has opened up about the “stupid” comment he thinks led to him losing the titular role in Batman in the nineties. Before starring as James Bond, Brosnan had made a name for himself in television show Remington Steele. It was around the time of him starring...
NME
Sam Smith announces fourth studio album ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith has announced their fourth studio album ‘Gloria’. The record, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here). Its already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’. Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover...
NME
Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease: “Suddenly, your life just stops”
Sharon Osbourne has shared opened up about husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, saying: “Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it.”. Osbourne made the comment during a recent interview with broadcaster Jeremy Paxman — who also suffers from the disease — for his ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s.
NME
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Easy Life
Like many artists in the past few years, Easy Life had to watch the release of their debut album from indoors. Their fun, profound and energetic ‘Life’s A Beach’ was released in May 2021, but the lockdown-enforced period of isolation following the record’s release led frontman Murray Matravers to dive deep into his feelings, in which he reflected on the band’s meteoric rise and wondered what other paths he could have taken as a person.
NME
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness
Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
NME
Mike Schank, star of documentary ‘American Movie’, dies aged 56
Mike Schank, who was well-known for his appearance in the cult 1999 documentary American Movie, has passed away aged 56. The musician’s death was confirmed last week, with a number of tributes coming in since the news emerged. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger announced his passing in a Facebook post,...
NME
Elon Musk reportedly thought Grimes was a simulation he’d created
Elon Musk reportedly thought that Grimes was a “simulation” he’d created in his mind. According to author Devin Gordon who appeared in the BBC‘s new docuseries, The Elon Musk Show, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO believed that Grimes was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.
NME
BTS’ Jin announces solo album, says new single “will come out soon”
BTS member Jin has announced his debut solo album and said that a new single will arrive “soon”. The K-pop star told fans towards the end of BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on Saturday (October 15) that he has been working on his own material.
NME
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”
Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
NME
Dreamcatcher – ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ review: girl group’s cohesive new record returns to an urgent rock sound
On ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’, Dreamcatcher warned of the devastating effects of climate change, sending out a cry for help and wishing for someone to rescue their home from annihilation. Going into ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us,’ it’s clear that their efforts were in vain. As the day of reckoning approaches, Dreamcatcher mourn their home, but turn grief into action and power – going from hapless civilians to self-assured leaders building the world anew.
NME
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
NME
MAMAMOO – ‘Mic ON’ review: a brief yet commanding return to form
In the past few years, MAMAMOO have taken slow, steady strides from the vocal-heavy performances of their early years to lighter, disco-inspired releases akin to their peers’ in the 2020s. It’s a move that’s resulted in more misses than hits. Opinions on 2019’s ‘gogobebe’ remain pretty divided, while 2021’s ‘mumumumuch’ felt out of place in the greatest hits compilation it was released with, a forgettable addition to an album designed to showcase the quartet’s legacy.
NME
Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One
Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
NME
Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson in another controversial interview
Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson in his latest controversial interview. Heading back to the Drink Champs podcast, which he appeared on over the weekend, West referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “heroin addict”. Speaking with rapper N.O.R.E. and...
NME
Kendrick Lamar to livestream full ‘The Big Steppers’ concert from Paris this weekend
Kendrick Lamar is set to livestream a full concert from his ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ in Paris this weekend. The rapper has teamed up with Amazon Music for the show at the Accor Arena on October 22, which also marks the 10th anniversary of his debut album ‘Good Kid, MAAd City’.
