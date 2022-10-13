Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Police issue CCTV footage of car in Christina Mackenzie hit-and-run
Police have published CCTV of a vehicle they wish to trace in connection with a hit-and-run in which a record-breaking cyclist was "left for dead". Christina Mackenzie, 45, broke her pelvis in the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire last month. Police say a black Ford Ranger, towing a silver Ifor Williams...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on bypass
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on a dual carriageway. It happened on the A483 Wrexham bypass, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6 at Gresford Bank, on Saturday at 22:40 BST. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been...
BBC
Birmingham teen bitten by police dog while detained
A 14-year-old boy has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog. The teenager was injured while being detained in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at around 21:00 BST on 11 October. Armed officers and a dog handler were responding to a call from a man who said...
BBC
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
BBC
Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off
A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off. A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour. Mr Kokumo also failed to...
BBC
South Yorkshire drugs gang 'cuckooed' vulnerable man's home
A vulnerable man whose home was taken over by a drugs gang said he feared he would never see his family again. Chris (whose name has been changed) was "cuckooed" - a practice which sees criminals threaten people before using their homes as a base to sell drugs. He was...
BBC
Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts
Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...
BBC
Three 12-year-olds reported over Dundee serious assault
Three 12-year-old boys have been reported to prosecutors in connection with an alleged serious assault near a Dundee school. A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident near North East Campus in Whitfield at 18:45 on 3 October. The child was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Part of...
BBC
Rebecca Steer: Family of hit and run victim thank community
The family of a woman killed in a hit and run crash has thanked the local community for its support. Rebecca Steer, 22, was killed on 9 October in Oswestry, Shropshire, after a vehicle mounted a kerb in the early hours. Her family said the community had provided them with...
