Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Temperatures in the 40s Wednesday!

Overnight tonight we’ll have clear skies which will help our temperatures plummet to the 40s! Make sure you have a jacket for the morning. Wednesday morning, we’ll see temperatures in the mid to lower 40s in the Houston area! We haven’t been this cold since April 9th, when the morning low was 44 degrees. Make sure you have the warm clothes ready.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Sweater weather!

Cloud cover is gradually decreasing across SE Texas from the north to the south. This cloud cover will keep our temperatures chilly in the 60s tonight, and the mid-50s by tomorrow morning. Tuesday’s Forecast:. On Sunday Houston was HOT with temperatures setting records in the lower 90s. Monday was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rain and then much awaited cooler air is on the way!

A strong cold front will be moving in Monday morning. We have an 50% chance of storms Monday due to the front which will drop our temperatures down to the 50s Tuesday morning and low 70s that afternoon!. Messy Morning Commute:. As the front comes through, expect to see some...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Move over, slow down: Dangerous driver habits putting roadside crews at risk

HOUSTON – It is a very dangerous way to make a living. Roadside crews and emergency responders risk their livers every day to help drivers in need. According to AAA Texas, an average of 24 emergency responders, including tow operators, are struck and killed by vehicles while helping other drivers on the side of the road. This means someone in this line of work is either injured or killed every other week nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

It's True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX

