Tori Townsend, Carly Turner earn place in Grove City girls tennis history

Leaving the tennis court for the last time as competitors at the prep level, Grove City seniors Tori Townsend and Carly Turner were greeted by coach Josh Chandler.

“That was a fun ride,” he said.

Not only did Townsend and Turner compete in the Division I district tournament Oct. 11 at Upper Arlington, but they were the first Grove City girls doubles team to reach district since Laurie Capers and Kelly Stilwell in 1990.

Townsend and Turner lost 6-1, 6-1 to UA’s Ava Richard and Isabella Roth to finish the season 21-4.

“We’re very excited to be here,” Townsend said. “Even though we didn’t win, we’re very excited to make it this far.”

Townsend and Turner, who were doubles partners since competing at the junior varsity level as freshmen, went 18-1 during the regular season and then won their first two matches at sectional Oct. 6 to advance to district. Unseeded at sectional, they rallied to beat Pickerington Central’s Issysis Hill and Madison Nevers 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to earn the district berth.

“It was our goal to reach district,” Turner said. “A key was working together and always being positive with each other.”

During summer training, Chandler said his top doubles team set a goal.

“Our goal was to get to district and they were all in,” he said. “We were ready to go. We kept them at doubles all year. They know where each other’s at on the court and they play super well together. It’s been a lot fun watching them and coaching them. ... They’re best friends. It all just kind of fit together, their personalities and their style.”

Leaders of the Greyhounds’ eight-player senior class, Townsend and Turner are considering competing together at the collegiate level.

“We never considered playing singles,” Turner said. “We wanted to stick together. We met through tennis.”

Grove City finished 11-8 overall under Chandler, who completed his third season.

Dan Witteman, who stepped down in 2020 after 31 seasons as coach, returned last season as a volunteer assistant. He coached Capers and Stilwell.

“The reason why (Townsend and Turner) did what they did is because they stuck together,” Witteman said. “They’re a true doubles team.”

Townsend and Turner credit the coaching staff for their success and earning an honored place in Grove City tennis history.

“They’re just so positive and they put so much time into the tennis program,” Turner said. “They’re always trying to make us better.”

Among singles players at Grove City, 1994 graduate Bobbi Lee was a three-time district qualifier and Ashley Artrip was the program’s last district qualifier in 2010.

Ann Grossman won the state singles title in 1985 as a freshman under coach Bob Nash. She left Grove City after one semester to attend a tennis school in Florida and went on to compete professionally.

GROVE CITY GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 11-8 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: New Albany (5-0), Gahanna (4-1), Pickerington North (3-2), Westerville Central (2-3), Grove City (1-4), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Livia Dimmerling, Gigi Houghland, Julia Moore, Victoria Powell, Olivia Seckman, Tori Townsend, Carly Turner and Hope Watters

•Key returnees: Katelyn Martin, Ashton Reynolds and Meredith Walsh