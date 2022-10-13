Read full article on original website
Related
Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves: Inspired Wilfried Zaha fires Eagles to victory
Match report as Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Wolves in the Premier League.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Brentford in the Premier League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Elche - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Elche.
Why is Arsenal vs Manchester City postponed?
Why the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City has been postponed.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 12
Darwin Nunez, Tyrone Mings and Jesse Marsch: The Premier League storylines to watch out for this week.
Graham Potter press conference: Zakaria future; Kepa vs Mendy; Brentford team news
Graham Potter spoke to the media ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea.
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Mount double punishes Villans
A double from Mason Mount helped Chelsea record their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-0 success at Aston Villa. Mount first pounced on an
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Predicting Manchester United's starting XI for their Premier League clash against Tottenham on Wednesday night.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Arsenal are genuine title contenders & Leeds are genuine relegation contenders
Opinion piece from Elland Road - Are Arsenal title contenders? Are Leeds relegation contenders?
Drake places huge bet on Arsenal and Barcelona matches
Drake has placed a bet of £537,000 on Arsenal and Barcelona.
Transfer rumours: Man City's Mbappe stance; Liverpool tracking Nkunku
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Lautaro Martinez and more,
90min
881
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0