cbs12.com
Cold front moves in mid-week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers ending overnight, becoming partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70's. Tuesday, partly sunny early then afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80's. Mid-week a cold front will move through the state dropping temps. The cooler and drier air moves in...
cbs12.com
Jupiter will close roads for 'Stronger than Cancer 5K'
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — City officials announced road closures for the upcoming "Stronger than Cancer 5K" marathon on Oct. 22. The following are the road closures to accommodate the race:. University Drive from Main Street east to Central Blvd. Southbound Central Blvd. from University Drive to just south of...
cbs12.com
New COVID variant spreading quickly, experts say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new COVID-19 variants are causing concern. Experts say BQ.1 and BQ1.1 have spread quickly across the U.S. over the past few weeks and they now account for more than 11% of all cases in the United States. Those who are immunocompromised may...
cbs12.com
City of Riviera Beach holds supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Riviera Beach is holding a supply drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Drop off items will be collected at Riviera Beach fire stations. The drive is underway now until Oct. 23. The drop-off hours...
cbs12.com
Help ensure every family has warm meal to share holiday season
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are right around the corner and while it’s a time to celebrate with loved ones, it can be extremely hard on anyone who's struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has been partnering...
cbs12.com
"We're gonna be homeless:" Mobile home residents have 6 months to move, abandon homes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — “It couldn’t have happened at a worse time," said Tom Wozniak. Tom Wozniak has lived in Hi-Acres Mobile Home Park for 9 years — now he’s getting evicted. Residents in the mobile home park have been receiving letters mailed...
cbs12.com
Health advisory for Dubois Park
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
cbs12.com
Plane crashes into house in Miramar, two people dead
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A plane crashed into a house in Miramar on Monday leaving two people dead. According to WSVN in Miami, the plane is in contact with some powerlines. Officials are working with FPL to deactivate the grid. The condition of the pilot is still unknown.
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
cbs12.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
cbs12.com
Malfunctioning traffic lights lead to fatal hit-and-run crash, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say malfunctioning traffic lights is what led to a fatal hit-and-run crash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified vehicle was driving down West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, the driver continued through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red light. The pedestrian, a man, was using the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and drove off. A deputy, who was nearby, heard the crash and immediately responded.
cbs12.com
Trio attempts to flee traffic stop, one escapes, deputies find over 20 fake IDs: Sheriff
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested and another got away after deputies said they attempted to commit fraud using multiple fake IDs. The sheriff's office said 23-year old Destiny Vilme, from Miami, entered a T-Mobile off of NW Federal Hwy on Oct. 14. Dispatch told deputies that Vilme was wearing a security uniform and attempting to commit fraud. As she left the store she could be seen entering a white Toyota Camry.
cbs12.com
Three men shot following altercation in Delray Beach, one in critical condition police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An altercation at a planned meeting left three men shot Saturday night in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Police Department says that at 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, three men were shot near the Tri-Rail Station at 345 S. Congress Avenue. The victims agreed to...
cbs12.com
Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs12.com
HOMETOWN HERO: Local nonprofit providing free medical equipment to kids and adults in need
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For more than 15 years, this week’s ‘Hometown Hero’ has been providing kids and adults in Palm Beach County with free medical equipment. It started as a hobby for Owen O’Neill, collecting donated items in the back of his truck...
cbs12.com
Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
cbs12.com
Argument leads to shooting in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting occurred Saturday night in Delray Beach following an argument. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, at 8 p.m. a man was shot in a car near SW 3rd Court. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say...
cbs12.com
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
cbs12.com
Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
cbs12.com
"We're in a cycle:" Police recruitment, retention lag as cities continue to grow
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement has been under increasing public scrutiny in the past few years and police agencies around the country are struggling to hire and retain sworn officers and staff. Port St. Lucie Police Chief tells CBS12 News they're in one of those cycles...
