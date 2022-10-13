ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Cold front moves in mid-week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers ending overnight, becoming partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70's. Tuesday, partly sunny early then afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80's. Mid-week a cold front will move through the state dropping temps. The cooler and drier air moves in...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter will close roads for 'Stronger than Cancer 5K'

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — City officials announced road closures for the upcoming "Stronger than Cancer 5K" marathon on Oct. 22. The following are the road closures to accommodate the race:. University Drive from Main Street east to Central Blvd. Southbound Central Blvd. from University Drive to just south of...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

New COVID variant spreading quickly, experts say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new COVID-19 variants are causing concern. Experts say BQ.1 and BQ1.1 have spread quickly across the U.S. over the past few weeks and they now account for more than 11% of all cases in the United States. Those who are immunocompromised may...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory for Dubois Park

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Plane crashes into house in Miramar, two people dead

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A plane crashed into a house in Miramar on Monday leaving two people dead. According to WSVN in Miami, the plane is in contact with some powerlines. Officials are working with FPL to deactivate the grid. The condition of the pilot is still unknown.
MIRAMAR, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Malfunctioning traffic lights lead to fatal hit-and-run crash, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say malfunctioning traffic lights is what led to a fatal hit-and-run crash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified vehicle was driving down West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, the driver continued through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red light. The pedestrian, a man, was using the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and drove off. A deputy, who was nearby, heard the crash and immediately responded.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Trio attempts to flee traffic stop, one escapes, deputies find over 20 fake IDs: Sheriff

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested and another got away after deputies said they attempted to commit fraud using multiple fake IDs. The sheriff's office said 23-year old Destiny Vilme, from Miami, entered a T-Mobile off of NW Federal Hwy on Oct. 14. Dispatch told deputies that Vilme was wearing a security uniform and attempting to commit fraud. As she left the store she could be seen entering a white Toyota Camry.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Argument leads to shooting in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting occurred Saturday night in Delray Beach following an argument. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, at 8 p.m. a man was shot in a car near SW 3rd Court. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
GREENACRES, FL

