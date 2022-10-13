Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast
United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
NBC Connecticut
Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth
Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
NBC Connecticut
Peloton Extends Refund Period for Recalled Tread+ for Another Year
Peloton agreed to extend a refund period for its recalled Tread+ for another year, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The refund period was extended to Nov. 6, 2023, as Pelton continues to work on a fix. In April 2021, the CPSC had warned consumers to...
NBC Connecticut
Apple Stock Ticks Down on Report of Cut to iPhone 14 Plus Production
Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday after reports that the company is reducing production of its iPhone 14 Plus. One of Apple's manufacturers in China has been instructed to immediately halt production of the iPhone less than two weeks after its debut, according to the report. Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday...
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
NBC Connecticut
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
NBC Connecticut
Activist Investor Starboard Reveals Stake in Salesforce, Sees Significant Opportunity
Starboard Value has taken a stake in Salesforce, with founder Jeff Smith saying a significant opportunity remains in the enterprise software maker, according to CNBC's David Faber. Dow-component Salesforce jumped more than 4% Tuesday on the news. Still, shares of Salesforce have fallen nearly 40% this year. The company in...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks had a great day to start the week. The Dow surged 550 points, and the S&P 500 jumped over 2.6%. But Monday was especially kind to the Nasdaq, which rose 3.4% to notch its best day since way back in late July. Can this last, though? Futures on Tuesday morning indicated we could be in for more gains. So far, companies have delivered decent earnings reports, and, after creating so much market turmoil with a tax-cut-heavy economic plan, the UK government has reversed course (even if the prime minister is in the hot seat). But nothing is simple as long as inflation remains high and the Fed is dead set on hiking rates to cool prices. "I think this is going to be one of those bear market rallies that has people scratching their heads," Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy at Private Advisor Group, said on CNBC's "Fast Money." Follow live market updates here.
NBC Connecticut
Peloton's Top Human Resources Executive Is Leaving the Company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. Peloton's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
NBC Connecticut
Costco Moved Up, Amazon Dropped Off: These Are the 10 Best Employers in the World for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
NBC Connecticut
American Airlines Pilot Union Moves Toward Seeking Federal Mediation as Contract Talks Drag on
The Allied Pilots Association said it is taking steps to seek federal intervention in its contract talks with American Airlines. Many U.S. airline unions are in the middle of negotiating new contracts after Covid. Alaska Airlines pilots just ratified their new contract agreement. American Airlines' pilot union is taking steps...
NBC Connecticut
Turkey Prices Are 73% Higher Than Last Year and Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving, Commodities Strategist Says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
NBC Connecticut
Relativity Space Adds 150 Acres at NASA's Mississippi Center to Test Its Reusable Rockets
3D-printing specialist Relativity Space signed an expansion deal with NASA's Stennis space center in Mississippi. Relativity will build new infrastructure and facilities on more than 150 acres at the NASA complex. The additional facilities are key to Relativity's development of a reusable rocket called Terran R. Relativity Space, which 3D-prints...
NBC Connecticut
4-Day Work Week Firms Are Seeing a Surge in Job Applications
Trying to attract and retain workers? Forget pizza parties and nap pods. Companies in the U.K. are looking at a more promising solution: the four-day work week. "Visits to our recruitment page have gone up by 60% and enquiries to the company have gone up by 534%," Helen Brittain, human resources director at environmental consultancy Tyler Grange, told CNBC's Make It.
NBC Connecticut
GM Tests Limits of Cadillac's Brand Power With $300,000 Celestiq Electric Car
DETROIT – Cadillac is testing the limits of its brand allure and pricing power with the 2024 Celestiq – a large, bespoke electric car that will start at more than $300,000. The vehicle – unveiled Monday night – launches the General Motors brand into the ultra-luxury segment against...
