NebraskaTV
CO2 pipelines in Nebraska: Are they a good idea?
LINCOLN, Neb.—There are plans to put in several carbon dioxide pipelines in Nebraska. If implemented, they would carry liquid CO2 through the state from ethanol plants to underground storage locations. Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one firm planning to build one of those pipelines, said it would have a...
NebraskaTV
Voters to make decision on Amendment 1 which could grow number of commercial flights
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Nebraska voters will vote either "For" or "Against" the proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment 1, which is looking to grow the number of flights Nebraskan airports can offer. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1 on...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska lawmakers call for probe of education dept. over CRT doc not on state website
LINCOLN, Neb. — A document never on a state website is now the cornerstone of a possible probe into Nebraska schools. Three weeks before an election that has brought new scrutiny of education, some lawmakers are turning up the heat on an issue that appears to have been resolved months ago.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to help beef cattle producers affected by wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. — Leaders of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund announced Tuesday they will be accepting monetary donations and relief applications to assist beef cattle producers who were affected by the Bovee Fire on Oct. 2. Donations are being accepted until Nov. 30, 2022, and relief applications are...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign holds march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A march at the Capitol Saturday voiced opinions on how ballot measures could impact people with low incomes. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign (NPPC) is raising awareness for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. "Right now in this election, we are really excited that raising the...
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
NebraskaTV
South Carolina man finds his biological family through an unlikely source
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina man who went his whole life without knowing his family found a tool to reunite with them. Antwon King got a helping hand from a friend by using Facebook to help find his biological family. Sandra King adopted Antwon more than 30...
