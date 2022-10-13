South Dakota's pheasant hunting season opens Saturday. Here's all you need to know.

The opening day of the South Dakota's 2022 traditional pheasant hunting season is Saturday. It's practically a holiday in these parts.

There aren't big changes for this year's season. A year ago, a couple of state laws were massaged to allow for earlier hunting in the first couple weeks of the season and to extend the season through January. That said, we still have plenty of helpful information in our 2022 pheasant primer, including where you can buy licenses, how much they cost and a few tips. Give it a read and familiarize yourself with the rules, regulations and more before you hit the fields.

Welcome to town, good luck and, most of all, enjoy the hunt!

What are the license costs, and where can I get them?

Cost: Small game licenses that include pheasants are $33 for residents. A residential one-day small game license is $12. A resident youth small game license for hunters 12 to 17 is $5. A $10 habitat stamp is also required for hunters who are 18 and older if this is the first hunting license purchased in 2022.

Nonresident licenses are $121 and are good for two five-day periods. The two periods can be consecutive. A nonresident youth license is $10. The habitat stamp is $25.

Combination small game and fishing licenses for residents, which can also be used for pheasants, are $55 for adults, $40 for senior citizens 65 or older and $27 for ages 16 to 18.

Licenses can be purchased online. A $6 surcharge is assessed for each license. For more information, visit gfp.sd.gov/hunt-fish-license/ . They can also be purchased at the following businesses in Watertown:

Country Store 1, 305 10th St. N.W.

Cowboy Country Store 2, 504 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Cowboy Country Store 3, 1400 Fourth St. N.E.

Dunhams Sports, 1300 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Gas N Goodies, 152 Fourth St. N.E.

Kampeska Lodge, 436 N. Lake Drive

Lake Stop, 2301 N. State Highway 20

Little River City, 20 Ninth Ave. S.W.

Prairie Stop, 1007 Ninth Ave. S.W.

Runnings, 1701 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Walmart, 1201 29th St. S.E.

Some private pheasant lodges also sell licenses.

Electronic small game licenses are accepted. To use one, log into your South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks licensing account and take a screenshot.

When can hunting start, and what's the bird limit?

The season opens on Saturday and runs until Jan. 31, 2023. Shooting is allowed from 10 a.m. until sunset for the entire season.

Three rooster pheasants are allowed each day, with a possession limit of 15 roosters total. It is illegal to shoot hens.

All public lands in South Dakota are open for hunting, with the following exceptions where hunting seasons begin in December:

Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge (Brown County): Dec. 12, 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023

Renziehausen Game Production Area and Game Bird Refuge (Brown and Marshall Counties): Dec. 1. 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023

Gerken Game Bird Refuge (Faulk County): Dec. 1. 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023

White Lake Game Bird Refuge (Marshall County): Dec. 1. 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023

The state’s Turn In Poachers hotline is 1-888-683-7224. Reports can be made anonymously. Informants are eligible for rewards. Help sustain the South Dakota pheasant population for years to come.

What's the weather outlook?

It's going to be cool once the sun goes down, around freezing, but the days should be fairly mild. The National Weather Service projects a high of 51 on Saturday, 46 on Sunday and 45 on Monday. That's a little below normal, but it looks like the skies will be mostly sunny.

South Dakota has plenty of wind, and it has been dry in parts of the region, so exercise caution when you're out and about. The NWS has issued red flag warnings in recent days, reminding folks that wind could whip up any flames and cause them to spread.

What's the season outlook?

South Dakota GFP has not conducted brood surveys in recent years.

Generally speaking, though, spring rain across much of the primary pheasant range has provided lush and green habitat for nesting and brood rearing, according to the Upland Outlook compiled by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. With those spring conditions and mild winter conditions, pheasant populations have traditionally responded well.

Thousands of people are expected to visit in coming weeks for pheasant hunting. Tourism is one of the leading industries in South Dakota, and in the northeastern part of the state, pheasant hunting is a big draw. Last year, 130,017 resident and nonresident hunters harvested 1,067,423 pheasants statewide, according to GFP information.

The five counties with the highest reported harvests were Brown, Beadle, Lyman, Tripp and Brule. In all resident and non-resident hunters spent an estimated $246.8 million in the state, according to GFP data.

Maps and apps show public access areas

Maps showing public access hunting areas are available on the GFP website at gfp.sd.gov/maps . Smartphone apps are also available for both Androids and iPhones. Search for “SD GFP Outdoors” in the respective online stores to download the app.

Wear blaze orange while hunting

Wearing bright orange in the field is not required by law. However, it is strongly recommended so hunters can be easily spotted by others.

Trespassing on private land not allowed

It is illegal to hunt on private land without permission. Violators could be charged with trespassing. Hunters are allowed to shoot pheasants in most road rights of way. Right-of-way hunters must be on foot. Birds must have taken flight from within or be flying over the right of way. A pheasant shot in a right of way that lands on private land may be retrieved on foot.

It is illegal to discharge firearms from vehicles.

