WILX-TV
E.W. Sparrow Hospital nurse receives Speak Up Award
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A registered nurse, Rebecca Ridenour at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) has been honored with the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating on behalf of patient and caregiver safety. Ridenour was treating a newborn at the hospital when she noticed the baby’s mother did...
WILX-TV
Members of American Legion make big donation to Hero Haven of Eaton Rapids
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Buck Reasnor of the American Legion Department of Michigan, Post 238, along with the Delhi Fire Department, will be presenting a check for $8600 to Hero Haven of Eaton Rapids. The donation represents money collected from the annual 911 hero run held on Sept. 11.
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. This event is presented by the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing. This year’s official State Christmas tree will be a 63-foot, spruce selected by the Michigan...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy Foundation awards grant to Cristo Rey Community Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumers Energy Foundation announced two grants for Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing and Roscommon County United Way totaling $500,000 in its third year of People Awards disbursements. The Consumers Energy Foundation’s People Awards support nonprofit organizations working to provide economic security for Michigan residents...
WILX-TV
Commercial-grade projector stolen from closed Ionia drive-in
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Ionia County are looking for a commercial projector that was stolen earlier this month. According to authorities, the projector was taken from the former Danny Boy’s Drive In Movie Theater on State Road sometime between Oct. 6-9. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said...
WILX-TV
Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at age 95
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WILX) - Irene Bronner, the matriarch, and originator of Frankenmuth’s Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland died at age 95. Irene died on Sunday, Oct. 16, joining her late husband Wally Bronner, who died 14 years prior in 2008, according to her obituary. She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools and in Buena Vista.
WILX-TV
Trunk or treat with animals and Cascades Humane Society
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cascade Humane Society (CHS) is hosting its first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 20. This event is the perfect opportunity for families to get out and have fun by visiting multiple trunks for candy, many activities for kids, cider and donuts, food trucks, pony rides, a petting zoo, and adoptable animals.
WILX-TV
Social services feeling the impact of COVID-Relief funds stopping
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - There was a lot of money flowing from the federal government during the pandemic. Lawmakers from both parties agreed it was necessary to help families stay afloat and to keep the economy from tanking. The multi-billion-dollar spending we saw cannot last forever. Now we are seeing...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Cold and breezy Tuesday, and a luxury brand goes electric
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and looks at the windy day ahead and if we’ll expect any accumulation of snow. We talk about actor Daniel Craig getting the same honor as his iconic James Bond character, a luxury brand going electric, and a new pizza item. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures Thursday and Friday for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
WILX-TV
Ionia County takes back unwanted prescription drugs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Belding Police Department, Lake Odessa Police Department, Portland Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. This initiative will address public safety and public health issues.
WILX-TV
Reverse job fairs pop up for ‘Careers in Energy Week’ in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry. As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.
WILX-TV
Lansing police seek missing 78-year-old woman
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Mary Ann Martin, a 78-year-old woman who was reported missing. Police describe Martin as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Anyone who has seen Mary Ann Martin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to...
WILX-TV
Lansing Police Chief discusses training following shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Lansing Police officers first arrived at the area of W Malcolm X and Buffalo on October 4, they were responding to calls of teenagers shooting guns. However, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee tells News 10 that situations can change fast and they have to be...
WILX-TV
Jackson College Drumline joins the Detroit Lions Drumline for Percussion Concussion
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drumlines from East Jackson, Jackson, Lumen Christi, Mason, Michigan Center, Napoleon, Northwest, Springport, and Western high schools will be performing at the Percussion Concussion event on Thursday, Nov. 3. The drumlines will be joining the Detroit Lions Drumline on the Potter Center’s Harold Sheffer Music Hall...
WILX-TV
MSU-led team receives $3.4M in funding for culinary herb production research
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A $3.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant was received by a Michigan State University-led team evaluating fresh-cut potted culinary herbs produced in controlled environments. Project GREEEN, Michigan’s plant agriculture initiative hosted at MSU, provided the initial funding. MSU said the funding is...
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning for a structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue. A 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were inside at the time of the fire, according to Jackson Police...
WILX-TV
MDARD director tours soy-bean road development in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A one-mile stretch of Colony Road in Clinton County utilized a soybean oil-based asphalt enhancement which helps extend the road’s life cycle. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell and State Budget Director Chris Harkins toured the road on Tuesday.
