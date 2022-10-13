Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 17, 2022
1:58am: An Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of West Washington Street for a business alarm activation. The Officer checked the property and found nothing suspicious. An employee was advised of the alarm activation. 2:32am: While on patrol, an Officer located an open business door in the 100 block...
1380kcim.com
Sac City Woman Charged With Forgery After Allegedly Passing Fake $100 Bill
A Sac City woman faces felony charges for allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 44-year-old Mary Evelyn Francis was taken into custody on a Buena Vista County arrest warrant on Friday, Oct. 14. Authorities say Francis used the counterfeit money on Oct. 7 while purchasing items from a thrift store in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Avenue. She was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on the class D felony charge and released after posting a $5,000 bond. The Sac City Police Department and Iowa Department of Corrections assisted the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 17, 2022
1:31am: A deputy assisted a jailer with a medical issue in the jail. 9:50am: Michael Eastman 48 of Jefferson was booked into the jail to serve a sentence. 2:57pm: A deputy investigated an assault in the 200 block of East Hager Street, Grand Junction. In all cases when a defendant...
Des Moines police rescue passenger from burning car after chase, driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa – Officers rescued a passenger from a burning car early Tuesday morning in Des Moines after police said the driver led them on a chase that ended in a crash. The pursuit began around 1:01 a.m. after an officer with the Des Moines Police Department tried to pull over a car for […]
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
1380kcim.com
County Attorney, John Werden, Warns Carroll County Is Not Insulated From Fentanyl Epidemic
According to County Attorney John Werden, the biggest threat to Carroll County currently is the influx of powerful and potentially lethal narcotics into area communities. Carroll County is fortunate to have a very low violent crime rate compared to the rest of the nation, but Werden says a different type of danger is on the rise.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
West Des Moines Man Accused Of Securities Fraud
(Des Moinese, IA) — A West Des Moines man is facing charges, after investigators say he tried to defraud an elderly person. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Kessler is charged with one count of Theft Against an Older Individual. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau is encouraging anyone who may have been defrauded by Kessler to come forward. Kessler was booked into the Dallas County Jail, posted bond, and has been released. It’s one of the first charges filed under Iowa’s new criminal elder abuse law, which took effect July 1st.
KBUR
Iowa criminal case may be the first pursued under new state elder abuse law
Des Moines, IA- Officials in Dallas County have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued in Iowa under a new elder abuse law. Radio Iowa reports that 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with one count of theft in the first degree against an older individual. It’s a new felony lawmaker established earlier this year.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gary Daniels, 74, of Carroll
Funeral services for Gary Daniels, age 74, of Carroll, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Casket bearers will be Gary’s family. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M. on Saturday prior to the...
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ arrested over alleged false reports to DHS about ex-business partner’s family
ANKENY, Iowa – A well-known Ankeny activist who protested mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and even filed a lawsuit against the Ankeny School District over the matter has been arrested on charges she made false claims of abuse to DHS about a former business partner’s family. Kimberly Reicks, 39, was booked into the Polk […]
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to MercyOne’s IT security incident
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story had incorrect information about the extent of the outage. Only MercyOne’s operations in central Iowa have been affected. We apologize for the error. DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with network outages in central Iowa after its information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
