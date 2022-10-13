A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.

