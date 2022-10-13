ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Phillip Wilson
5d ago

am I the only one who sees that society is no better than the animal kingdom its either kill or be killed but we are the ones I an told with common sensn society in these days and times are no better than the animal kingdom where it is kill or be killed to survive yet I am constantly told by people what separates us is we have common sense the animals do not am I missing something because from what I see and hear that is not precisely correct

Police chase leads to car crashing through road barricades

HOUSTON - Police attempted to stop a driver of a stolen vehicle which led to a high-speed chase. Authorities say the incident began early Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Southeast side near Lawndale Street and Central Street. The Houston Police Department says that they spotted a Honda CRV...
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED

A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl

On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
