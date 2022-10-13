Read full article on original website
Phillip Wilson
5d ago
am I the only one who sees that society is no better than the animal kingdom its either kill or be killed but we are the ones I an told with common sensn society in these days and times are no better than the animal kingdom where it is kill or be killed to survive yet I am constantly told by people what separates us is we have common sense the animals do not am I missing something because from what I see and hear that is not precisely correct
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Police chase leads to car crashing through road barricades
HOUSTON - Police attempted to stop a driver of a stolen vehicle which led to a high-speed chase. Authorities say the incident began early Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Southeast side near Lawndale Street and Central Street. The Houston Police Department says that they spotted a Honda CRV...
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houston
Two people have been listed in critical condition after a gunfight broke out at a Houston area park. According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police department, around 10:44 p.m., police were called out to a Chevron located at 1406 W Gulf Bank Rd in north Houston.
Man accused in fatal Alief double shooting arrested after SWAT standoff in SE Houston, HPD says
The suspect is accused of his role in a double shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant that left two men dead near Bellaire Blvd. earlier in October, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
Driver on the run after 59-year-old man struck, killed while crossing street in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a driver struck and killed a 59-year-old man while crossing the street in northeast Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston police. It happened in the 5700 block of Lockwood Drive near Kelley Street at around 7:20 p.m. Police said the man was...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED
A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
Man arrested after stealing car with ex-girlfriend's 2 children inside, HPD says
The 4- and 5-year-old children were sitting in the car when the man reportedly got into a fight with his ex and her new boyfriend. That's when police said he got in the car and took off.
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston
Three adult males believed to be in their mid-twenties were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston around 2:30 a.m. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, a sedan with two adult males and a truck with four males ended up having a major altercation that resulted in three of the males being shot.
1 critical, 2 others hurt after crash and shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that may have started as a fender bender. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on Rainbow Drive, which is near the intersection of Griggs Road and Garland Drive in southeast Houston. Police said a fight broke out after a truck...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a big rig Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. The deadly accident happened along Belknap Road which is near the outskirts of Sugar Land. Details are limited but officials said the pedestrian was dead at the scene....
Click2Houston.com
$47,000 worth of guns, ammunition stolen by 2 burglary suspects at NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – Several guns and ammunition are now in the hands of criminals following a burglary at a northeast Houston business on Sept. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 9:23 a.m. at the business located in the 5400 block of Kelley Street. Police...
75-year-old man found safe after going missing in southwest Houston in Westbury area, police say
There was concern for Dewey Clark, who has dementia, and while he knows his name, it was unclear if he knew his date of birth. Thankfully, police say he has been located.
californiaexaminer.net
Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl
On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
KSAT 12
Babysitter of 5-year-old killed at Texas park said she reported abuse to CPS, report says
HARRIS COUNTY – Warning: The following story contains graphic details. A Texas woman accused of stabbing and strangling her 5-year-old daughter is due in court Tuesday as disturbing details about the case emerge. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Melissa White Towne, 37, admitted to killing her daughter...
Click2Houston.com
5 killed, several injured after major rollover crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Police said five people were killed and several others were hurt after a major rollover crash involving two vehicles in Pearland on Saturday evening. According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash took place in the 14700 block of Highway 288 at around 7:28 p.m. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Man who went on crime spree gets life sentence without parole for deadly 2015 carjacking in Spring: DA
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder for killing a 28-year-old man during a carjacking in Spring in 2015, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “The capital murder of Michael Aldana during a carjacking was part of...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
