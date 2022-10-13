Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.

1 DAY AGO