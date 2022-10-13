ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding

Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick said he and Kraft agreed that it was best if he stayed with the team.
Injury to Patriots special teamer had Matthew Slater ‘in the Twilight Zone’ for rest of game

Matthew Slater was visibly shaken in the second quarter of Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Browns. On a kickoff return, Cody Davis went down with an obvious knee injury, and Slater knelt beside the core special teamer in distress. The captain put his head in his hands, and then appeared to bow his head in prayer as Davis laid on the turf. Even with 15 years in the league, Slater said this particular injury had him rattled.
Tom Brady: I almost look at NFL season like going away on a military deployment

It’s safe to say Tom Brady thinks he takes football pretty seriously. On Monday night, the former Patriots quarterback was joined by Kevin Durant on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, and the topic of work-life balance came up. Durant spoke of “hibernating” during the season, and Brady offered an interesting comparison of his own.
Jerod Mayo explains why some players struggle after leaving Patriots

It’s a common tale: A player rises to prominence with the New England Patriots, earns himself a big payday and doesn’t find the same success elsewhere in the league. We’ve seen it in recent years with guys like Jamie Collins, Malcolm Butler, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins again, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Shane Vereen, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins perhaps a third time.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
How to watch Bengals vs. Saints NFL game for free Sunday

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase this Sunday when Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The last time they played in the Superdome they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson.
CINCINNATI, OH
J.C. Jackson benched by Chargers 6 games into $82.5M deal: ‘Wasn’t good enough’

So far, the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t been getting their money’s worth from J.C. Jackson, who finished Monday night’s game on the bench. The former New England Patriots cornerback has had a rough start in L.A., where he signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract this past offseason. His struggles got to the point where Chargers coaches chose to bench the prize cornerback during their Monday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos.
Patriots defense is ‘boo the QB off the field’ good (Overreactions)

Old friend Jacoby Brissett was booed off the field Sunday by a New England Patriots defense that doesn’t get much respect. It’s about time that changed. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was booed off the field by fans at First Energy Stadium after throwing an interception to Jalen Mills, who has faced many questions about his viability as a starting cornerback.
CLEVELAND, OH
Springfield, MA
