Delray Beach, FL

850wftl.com

Nearly 100 Haitian migrants rescued off of the coast of Boca Raton

(BOCA RATON, Florida)– Officials with the US Coast Guard said they’ve rescued nearly 100 Haitian migrants off the Florida Coast. A Coast Guard helicopter found the migrants floating on a boat about 20 miles east of Boca Raton, Wednesday. The 40-foot cabin cruiser was filled with 53 men,...
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Malfunctioning traffic lights in Pompano Beach leads to fatal crash

(BROWARD COUNTY, FL)– The Broward County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and kept going. The incident occurred on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue on. Authorities say the victim was using the crosswalk when an unknown driver blew through flashing red...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Victims identified in deadly Broward plane crash

(MIRAMAR, FL)– Officials have identified the two people killed Monday morning when their small plane crashed into a Miramar house shortly after takeoff from nearby North Perry Airport. The victims are Anthony Rolland Yen, age 34 and Jordan Travis Hall, age 32, both of Florida. At 11:40 AM Monday...
MIRAMAR, FL
850wftl.com

4 people including teenagers killed in Martin County crash

(MARTIN COUNTY, FL)– A major crash involving two vehicles took the lives of four people at the intersection of Federal Highway and NW Baker Road on Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol PIO Lt. Indiana Miranda said a black Tesla was travelling southbound on Federal when when it collided with a northbound Chrysler minivan making a left turn onto 14th St.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

