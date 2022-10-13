Two men were with Diane Lamarche-Leader the night she was beaten to death with a baseball bat before being left to burn in her Rutland home on Dec. 6, 2013. One of the men, Amador Roman, was temporarily living in the 53-year-old’s basement. He invited his friend Angel E. Santiago over to help the woman pack up to move. And after Lamarche-Leader and Roman smoked crack cocaine, the night ended in a brutal beating, robbery, burned home and stolen car.

RUTLAND, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO