Chicopee, MA

MassLive.com

Scoreboard: Lauren Marjanski nets two goals, No. 2 South Hadley girls soccer wins 3-0 over No. 4 Longmeadow & more

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. On Monday evening, a top-five clash unraveled in South Hadley, as the No. 2 Tigers used two goals from Lauren Marjanski to get past No. 4 Longmeadow, 3-0, to round out their regular season with their eighth consecutive victory.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Meghan Bowen nets 100th career point for Westfield field hockey team

WESTFIELD – The achievements and accolades for the Westfield High School field hockey team and its players keep on coming. Westfield posted its 12th shutout of the season and its 13th win in 15 tries with a 7-0 road win against Southwick on Monday. And if that isn’t enough, Bombers senior Meghan Bowen scored two points for a career total of 100.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Thunderbirds head to Laval Rocket for first road series of season

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) will look to garner their first victory of the new season when they begin a three-game road swing north of the border on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket (0-1-1-0) at Place Bell. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. inside the building that housed three unforgettable games in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Who killed Diane Lamarche-Leader? Angel Santiago trial seeks an answer

Two men were with Diane Lamarche-Leader the night she was beaten to death with a baseball bat before being left to burn in her Rutland home on Dec. 6, 2013. One of the men, Amador Roman, was temporarily living in the 53-year-old’s basement. He invited his friend Angel E. Santiago over to help the woman pack up to move. And after Lamarche-Leader and Roman smoked crack cocaine, the night ended in a brutal beating, robbery, burned home and stolen car.
RUTLAND, MA
MassLive.com

