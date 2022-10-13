Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Receiving stats leaders through Week 6
The following stats have been accumulated through Oct. 17. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com. Northampton quarterback Ben Sledzieski made a statement in the Blue Devils’ 38-28 win over East Longmeadow last Friday.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes dominates in WMass D-I golf championship, while Northampton’s Galen Fowles also impresses
LONGMEADOW -- The Western Mass. Division I Golf Championships teed off Monday morning at the Franconia Golf Course. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes played well through his 18 holes to finish 1st with a 66 on the par-71 course.
Scores level between No. 11 East Longmeadow and No. 5 Longmeadow boys soccer, 2-2 after late penalty
LONGMEADOW – A late penalty salvaged a draw for No. 11 East Longmeadow boys soccer against their crosstown rival No. 5 Longmeadow on Monday evening, 2-2.
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
Scoreboard: Lauren Marjanski nets two goals, No. 2 South Hadley girls soccer wins 3-0 over No. 4 Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. On Monday evening, a top-five clash unraveled in South Hadley, as the No. 2 Tigers used two goals from Lauren Marjanski to get past No. 4 Longmeadow, 3-0, to round out their regular season with their eighth consecutive victory.
Scoreboard: Mohawk boys and girls cross country defeats Easthampton and Hopkins & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Mohawk Trail’s boys and girls cross country team took first place in its tri-meet on Tuesday, as the boys defeated Hopkins 22-33 and Easthampton 17-42, and Easthampton bested Hopkins 20-37.
Meghan Bowen notches 100th career point, No. 7 Westfield field hockey defeats Southwick in Valley League matchup
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monday was quite the day for the Westfield field hockey team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Meghan Bowen nets 100th career point for Westfield field hockey team
WESTFIELD – The achievements and accolades for the Westfield High School field hockey team and its players keep on coming. Westfield posted its 12th shutout of the season and its 13th win in 15 tries with a 7-0 road win against Southwick on Monday. And if that isn’t enough, Bombers senior Meghan Bowen scored two points for a career total of 100.
Jillian Debarge’s efforts in net aid No. 6 Belchertown girls soccer in 0-0 draw against No. 1 Minnechaug
BELCHERTOWN - In a game of trials and tribulations, No. 1 Minnechaug and No. 6 Belchertown girls soccer battled it out, with one team looking to be crowned the winner, but the result was a 0-0 draw on Monday night.
Springfield Thunderbirds head to Laval Rocket for first road series of season
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) will look to garner their first victory of the new season when they begin a three-game road swing north of the border on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket (0-1-1-0) at Place Bell. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. inside the building that housed three unforgettable games in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
In technical move, Holyoke’s Morgan Full Service Community School back under district’s control
HOLYOKE — The state education board removed the “chronically underperforming” designation from Morgan Full-Service Community School, placing it back under the city’s school district, which has been in receivership for about seven years. In a letter dated Sept. 26, Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of Elementary and...
Who killed Diane Lamarche-Leader? Angel Santiago trial seeks an answer
Two men were with Diane Lamarche-Leader the night she was beaten to death with a baseball bat before being left to burn in her Rutland home on Dec. 6, 2013. One of the men, Amador Roman, was temporarily living in the 53-year-old’s basement. He invited his friend Angel E. Santiago over to help the woman pack up to move. And after Lamarche-Leader and Roman smoked crack cocaine, the night ended in a brutal beating, robbery, burned home and stolen car.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
Worcester firefighters find 20 pounds of fentanyl during Clement St. fire
Joseph Boucher was placed under arrest Monday after Worcester firefighters responding to a fire in a another section of his apartment building discovered 20 pounds of fentanyl in his apartment. While firefighters were at 4 Clement St extinguishing a cooking fire that had extended to the kitchen cabinets, they forced...
Watch Worcester’s Cara Brindisi perform on ‘The Voice’ with Jay Allen in Voice Battles
Worcester musical artist Cara Brindisi made it through the Voice Battles on Season 22, episode 9 of NBC’s “The Voice.”. Brindisi and Jay Allen performed Don Henley and Stevie Nicks’ “Leather and Lace,” to the approval of the coaches. And when it came time for the pair’s coach Gwen Stefani to choose the winner, she chose Brindisi.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
Palmer School Committee prepares to seek new superintendent in wake of Patricia Gardner’s resignation
PALMER – The School Committee on Wednesday will begin taking the steps necessary to find a new superintendent for the Palmer Public Schools. Superintendent Patricia Gardner, who tendered her resignation last month, is departing to accept a new position on Nov. 1. She informed the school board her resignation will be effective on Oct. 31.
Police close off Gay Street in Palmer for ongoing investigation
An ongoing investigation has shut down a section of Gay Street in Palmer, police say. State police and the Palmer Police Department closed off the street due to an ongoing investigation, according to a state police statement at 11:24 a.m. Gay Street is in the middle of town, close to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0