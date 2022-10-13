ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race

My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
SDSU Poll: Voters Ready to Expand Medicaid, Still Not as Eager for Legal Marijuana

The SDSU Poll brings clear good news for supporters of Medicaid expansion and uncertain tidings for supporters of marijuana legalization. According to the responses of 565 registered South Dakota voters submitted between September 28 and October 10, 53% of South Dakota voters support finally joining 38 other states in expanding Medicaid, which they have the opportunity to do by voting Yes on Amendment D:
