DeSantis hands out $5k bonuses to “make sure Florida remains a law and order state’
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis handed out the first $5,000 bonus checks to new law enforcement officers in Cape Coral. DeSantis is handing out cash in an effort to help recruit and retain officers, but also to boost morale and ensure cops know the state supports them after the push to defund the police in blue cities.
The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 10-17-22
Today in Rapid Fire News we chime in with Karen and talk about Governor Ron Desantis is upset about the Verdict in the Parkland School Shooting case. A Palm Beach State college student was arrested for making threats. Charlie Crist asking President Joe Biden to come to Florida to help him campaign. 2 people hit the Mega Millions Jackpot one in Florida and the other in California.
Debating once again, Kemp and Abrams paint drastically different pictures of Georgia
(WASHINGTON) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday, laying out drastically different views of the state ahead of their rematch at the polls. The debate, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, allowed both candidates to detail their platforms, which focused...
