Today in Rapid Fire News we chime in with Karen and talk about Governor Ron Desantis is upset about the Verdict in the Parkland School Shooting case. A Palm Beach State college student was arrested for making threats. Charlie Crist asking President Joe Biden to come to Florida to help him campaign. 2 people hit the Mega Millions Jackpot one in Florida and the other in California.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO