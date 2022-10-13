Jami Miscik Joins Lazard as a Senior Advisor, Geopolitical Advisory

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Jami Miscik has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Based in Los Angeles, Ms. Miscik joins Lazard Senior Advisors General John Abizaid and Admiral William McRaven as the firm builds its Geopolitical Advisory group. Ms. Miscik was most recently CEO of Kissinger Associates and is a former Deputy Director for Intelligence at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“Jami has held leadership positions for nearly four decades at the intersection of intelligence gathering, analysis, government, corporate boards and financial services,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Lazard. “Her experience across these disciplines makes Jami an ideal fit with our new Geopolitical Advisory team and Lazard’s global platform.”

“We are in a fundamentally more volatile geopolitical environment, which is affecting both markets and corporate decision-making,” said Peter R. Orszag, CEO of Financial Advisory at Lazard. “Providing advice on navigating the geopolitical landscape is a natural extension to the best-in-class strategic counsel we provide to corporate leadership and boards.”

Lazard Geopolitical Advisory will help corporate leaders assess risks and opportunities in the constantly evolving geopolitical environment. Co-led by Theodore Bunzel and David Kaufman, Lazard Geopolitical Advisory will combine some of the world’s most experienced geopolitical minds with Lazard’s unmatched business expertise. It will be a highly bespoke offering built to provide strategic insights on relevant geopolitical trends – advising clients on risks, opportunities, and how key developments may translate into business impact.

Ms. Miscik serves on the boards of Morgan Stanley, General Motors and HP Inc. She also is co-vice chair of the Council on Foreign Relations, a trustee at In-Q-Tel and the chair of the American Ditchley foundation. She previously served from 2009 to 2017 as a member and then co-chair of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. Earlier in her career, she was Global Head of Sovereign Risk for Lehman Brothers and was previously with the CIA’s Directorate of Intelligence for more than 20 years, ultimately serving as its Deputy Director for Intelligence, where she was responsible for all its analysts and analytics.

Ms. Miscik earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics from Pepperdine University, a master’s degree in International Studies from the University of Denver, and an honorary Doctorate in public service from the University of Denver.

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

