Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Song Rights for Over $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis are the latest classic rock acts to cash in on their back catalog. They've garnered more than $300 million from Concord Music Group for the rights to their songs together as Genesis and as solo artists, The Wall Street Journal reports. Music credited to former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel is not part of this sale. Some sort of deal has been in the works for a while. Billboard reported in early January that Tony Smith, manager for both Collins and Genesis, was “discreetly shopping” an income-stream deal to a few buyers. The publication estimated back then that Collins' publishing royalties alone averaged roughly $6.2 million annually.
Blink-182 Announces Reunion, World Tour and New Album
Blink-182 has announced an extensive 2023-24 global tour and also shared the news that a new album is on the way. Founding member Tom DeLonge has returned to the lineup, which also includes Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. The band will release a new single, "Edging," on Friday. You can see a complete list of Blink-182's tour dates below.
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Mark Hoppus Tried to Buy Blink-182 Tickets but Couldn’t
Now it’s Blink-182 fans’ turn to experience the surprise known as “dynamic ticketing.”. The freshly reunited trio announced their 2023 reunion tour last week. But when those who wanted to go logged in for presales, some discovered high prices and low success rates. Billboard reported that some tickets were being sold for $600, with even standard-entry prices passing the $200 mark.
Watch Def Leppard Perform With Foo Fighters and Miley Cyrus
Def Leppard members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Rick Savage performed with Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. The band opened its two-song set with "Rock of Ages," performing with Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, plus Weezer drummer Pat Wilson.
WVH Feels Closure From Honoring Eddie at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Wolfgang Van Halen said he experienced "closure" after paying tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen at the recent Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts. Between the U.K. and U.S. events in September, the Mammoth WVH leader played guitar on three classic Van Halen tracks: "On Fire," "Hot for Teacher" and "Panama." In a new interview with Classic Rock, he said the appearances left him feeling less concerned about the chances of a long-discussed reunion of Van Halen members from various lineups of the band to perform a tribute to Eddie.
The Voice Recap: Five (!) Contestants Sent Packing by Tuesday's Battles
Sheesh. We won’t get to Season 22’s Live Playoffs on The Voice for a while yet, and already, contestants are getting eliminated quicker than those red chairs can even turn around. Tuesday, five more singers got the chop — including one who we didn’t hear sing so much as a note all evening. Which one? Read on, we’ll discuss. Team Camila: Eric Who (Grade: C) defeated Sydney Kronmiller (Grade: B+) on “Paparazzi” | Not sure it was the coach’s best choice ever to give this duo the balladized version of the hit for which they were so, ahem, Gaga. It was...
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone Pose For Rare Photo Together: ‘Happy Halloween’
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share an adorable photo of him and his pal, Sylvester Stallone, 76, carving pumpkins. “Happy Halloween @officialslystallone,” The Terminator star captioned the post. In the photo, Sly rocked a classic all-American look with a denim button-up, while Arnold opted for a navy-blue T-shirt and tan-colored pants. They also sported smiles while they held huge utility knives pointing at their cute pumpkins.
Peeling Back ‘Glass Onion’: Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ Theater Plan Sparks Box Office Controversy
Thanksgiving is more than a month away, yet Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is already feasting. As of press time, a seat map of an auditorium at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles — one of the busiest cinemas in the country — indicates a packed Nov. 23 evening showing of the Netflix sequel. But Hollywood and the public won’t officially know what the film’s total ticket sales are during its one-week run in more than 600 cinemas, because Netflix doesn’t report grosses. Until now, the streamer’s foray into theatrical has been more of an annoyance than...
Emmy Award Winner Kelsey Grammer Films and Chills At Mohegan Sun Casino
How freaking cool would it be if you were out on the town, eating at an expensive restaurant, you look over, and there, sitting in a booth in the corner, sipping on his coffee is _______________(space provided for random movie/TV/sports star)? If you were at Mohegan Sun recently, it could have very well happened to you.
Iconic Van Halen Burger Photo Installed at Missouri McDonalds
The iconic photo of Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth standing under the McDonald’s arches on a winter day has been installed in the place where it was taken. Fans have become familiar with Richard Upper’s picture since it was shot during the two Van Halen members’ promotional tour of 1978. Upper had been sent to join them in a limousine as they capitalized on interest in the band’s debut album, released that year.
