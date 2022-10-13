Read full article on original website
California’s 2030 ban on gas heaters opens a new front in the war on fossil fuels
California regulators voted unanimously last week to develop new rules that would effectively ban the sale of natural gas-powered heating and hot water systems, a first-in-the-nation commitment. The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, an agency that oversees the state’s climate targets and regulates pollution, passed the measure on Thursday as part of a larger plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions and comply with federal air quality targets.
How a clean energy future is colliding with mining’s dark past
To get the United States running on clean energy will require a lot of metal: A single electric vehicle battery pack could contain around 8 kilograms of lithium, 14 kilograms of cobalt, and 35 kilograms of nickel. A wind turbine can contain more than 4 tons of copper. Over the...
‘It makes climate change real’: How carbon emissions got rebranded as ‘pollution’
What do you think of when you hear the word “pollution” — a city smothered in smog, a beach strewn with trash, factories pumping out dark clouds?. Now try to picture “carbon emissions.” See anything? Probably not, since carbon dioxide is invisible. This simple exercise...
‘We can’t recycle our way out’
This piece was originally published by InvestigateWest. When dealing with the life cycle of plastic, hundreds of solutions await, from alternative bioplastics that might be able to degrade themselves through the magic of fungus, to complex chemical recycling that can break plastics down to become other petroleum products or to be rebuilt good as new.
Report: Eliminating waste is a climate solution
Eliminating waste isn’t just a way to keep plastic out of the oceans — it’s also a climate solution. In a new report released on Monday, the anti-waste nonprofit Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, or GAIA, says that zero-waste practices like composting could help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and create more climate-resilient communities. According to its analysis of waste collection practices in eight cities around the world, a zero-waste strategy that combines composting, recycling, and production cuts could reduce the global waste sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by 84 percent, or more than 1.4 billion metric tons per year — the equivalent of removing all cars from U.S. roadways.
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
A margarine brand is going back to its old recipe after customers revolted, calling the new formula with less vegetable oil 'disgusting'
Consumer advocates are touting Smart Balance's formula change as an example of "skimpflation," substituting cheaper ingredients without alerting customers.
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
New E. coli outbreak traced to frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores
State and Federal officials announced today that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. As of this afternoon, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 20 people are confirmed infected with five requiring hospitalization. No...
New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores
The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
The Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Is Coming For Whole Foods' Mac And Cheese
We all know that times are tough when it comes to grocery shopping. Food inflation is the worst it's been in 40 years, and along with prices being higher than ever, some customers have noticed some allegedly shady practices in the packaging of foods they once loved. Skimpflation, a term used to describe dips in quality in both the service and production industries, seems to be on the rise (via NPR). Additionally, shrinkflation has customers scrutinizing packages.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.
For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
The Candy Corn Recall, Explained
Just about anyone who has ever tasted candy corn before will have an opinion about this seasonal treat, which makes its presence felt about the same time every year. Those who love it might see it as a symbol of falling leaves and colder weather, while those who would curse candy corn's inventor might consider it to be one of the worst candies in the world and one writer even describes it as "the devil's Chicklets," per The Writing Shed with Tommy Tomlinson.
Beyond Meat executive exits after biting incident
The Beyond Meat executive who was accused of biting a man's nose is leaving the vegan food company. The US firm, known for its plant-based burgers, had suspended Douglas Ramsey, then chief operating officer, indefinitely after the incident. His departure comes amid a broader shake-up at the company, which is...
Tastykake Pie Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin, Four Varieties Included
There is a voluntary recall that's currently affecting a popular brand of hand-held-style pies, sold at convenience and grocery stores across the country - including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Flower Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall on varieties of their Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies. According to the U.S....
New York is the latest state to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035
New York is the latest state to push for a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. New York joins Massachusetts and Washington state in following the plans of California, which on August 25 passed the nation’s first measure banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
Nestlé Recalls Cookie Dough for 'Potentially' Containing Plastic
"We are still investigating the issue and are recalling the products we know to have potentially been impacted," a Nestlé spokesperson told Newsweek.
