Grist

California’s 2030 ban on gas heaters opens a new front in the war on fossil fuels

California regulators voted unanimously last week to develop new rules that would effectively ban the sale of natural gas-powered heating and hot water systems, a first-in-the-nation commitment. The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, an agency that oversees the state’s climate targets and regulates pollution, passed the measure on Thursday as part of a larger plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions and comply with federal air quality targets.
Grist

‘We can’t recycle our way out’

This piece was originally published by InvestigateWest. When dealing with the life cycle of plastic, hundreds of solutions await, from alternative bioplastics that might be able to degrade themselves through the magic of fungus, to complex chemical recycling that can break plastics down to become other petroleum products or to be rebuilt good as new.
Grist

Report: Eliminating waste is a climate solution

Eliminating waste isn’t just a way to keep plastic out of the oceans — it’s also a climate solution. In a new report released on Monday, the anti-waste nonprofit Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, or GAIA, says that zero-waste practices like composting could help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and create more climate-resilient communities. According to its analysis of waste collection practices in eight cities around the world, a zero-waste strategy that combines composting, recycling, and production cuts could reduce the global waste sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by 84 percent, or more than 1.4 billion metric tons per year — the equivalent of removing all cars from U.S. roadways.
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Thrillist

Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide

Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
foodsafetynews.com

New E. coli outbreak traced to frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores

State and Federal officials announced today that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. As of this afternoon, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 20 people are confirmed infected with five requiring hospitalization. No...
Fox 32 Chicago

New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores

The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
Mashed

The Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Is Coming For Whole Foods' Mac And Cheese

We all know that times are tough when it comes to grocery shopping. Food inflation is the worst it's been in 40 years, and along with prices being higher than ever, some customers have noticed some allegedly shady practices in the packaging of foods they once loved. Skimpflation, a term used to describe dips in quality in both the service and production industries, seems to be on the rise (via NPR). Additionally, shrinkflation has customers scrutinizing packages.
shefinds

The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.

For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
Mashed

The Candy Corn Recall, Explained

Just about anyone who has ever tasted candy corn before will have an opinion about this seasonal treat, which makes its presence felt about the same time every year. Those who love it might see it as a symbol of falling leaves and colder weather, while those who would curse candy corn's inventor might consider it to be one of the worst candies in the world and one writer even describes it as "the devil's Chicklets," per The Writing Shed with Tommy Tomlinson.
BBC

Beyond Meat executive exits after biting incident

The Beyond Meat executive who was accused of biting a man's nose is leaving the vegan food company. The US firm, known for its plant-based burgers, had suspended Douglas Ramsey, then chief operating officer, indefinitely after the incident. His departure comes amid a broader shake-up at the company, which is...
