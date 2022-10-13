ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Crypto: Lawmaker Says US Needs CBDC to Remain in ‘the game’; BitKeep Wallet to Reimburse Users in $1M Hack

Crypto wallet BitKeep has been hacked for more than $1 billion in BNB Chain and Polygon-based tokens on Tuesday (Oct. 18), a Coindesk report said. The BitKeep Swap product said it was hacked early on Tuesday. The team said it had “managed to contain the emergency and stopped the hacker.” The Swap service had been paused as of the report to avoid further breaches.
TempleDAO Hacker Moves Stolen Funds to Sanctioned Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash

According to data from block explorer, Etherscan, the attacker of the TempleDAO hack, has moved the funds stolen via the recently sanctioned crypto mixer, Tornado Cash. This information was first disclosed by blockchain data firm on Sunday, PeckShield. A roughly amount of ETH was seen transferred from an address supposed to be that of the TempleDAO hacker to the Tornado Cash platform. The transaction started with a deposit of 0.1, and ETHoccurred place within hours on Sunday.
Hacker Drains $1M From BitKeep Wallet in Swap Feature Exploit

The platform lost about $1 million worth of crypto assets after a hacker exploited a vulnerability in its swap feature. Crypto wallet provider BitKeep Wallet has become the latest victim of an endless wave of DeFi hacks this month. Blockchain security firm PeckShield first raised the alarm on Twitter late...
This will be record year for crypto hackers, over $3 billion already looted

(Kitco News) With crypto hacking headlines now making regular appearances in mainstream media, this year is looking to be a new record year for hackers, according to a report by Chainalysis. Year-to-date, hackers have already managed to steal more than $3 billion across 125 different hacking attempts, the blockchain analysis...
Walmart Is Seriously Considering Making Crypto “Part of How Customers Transact,” CTO Reveals

Walmart is mulling cryptocurrency payment options as the demand for alternative payment options among retail companies picks up. Speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Monday, Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s Global Chief Technology Officer, stated that crypto was “in the middle” of their digital strategy, adding that beyond payments, Walmart is looking into how they could utilize the metaverse in assisting customers in discovering their products.
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’

Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
Mastercard Teams With Paxos to Help Banks With Crypto Trading

Mastercard is expanding its partnership with cryptocurrency trading platform Paxos by launching Crypto Source, a new program to help financial institutions (FIs) up their game when it comes to crypto trading. Under an expanded agreement, Paxos will provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of banks, while Mastercard will...
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem

Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
Walmart Joins Best Buy in Offering OTC Hearing Aids

Walmart will begin selling over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, taking advantage of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruling allowing the sale of the devices. “A person’s ‘whole health’ is a combination of many factors, including hearing, that influence physical and mental well-being,” said Walmart Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Wigneswaran in a Monday (Oct. 17) news release. “Offering easy access to OTC hearing aids — something that seems quite small — is a solution that can improve our customer’s health outcomes and their ability to live better and healthier.”
CFPB: Active Network Duped Users Into $300M in Junk Fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has sued Active Network, saying the online event registration company duped people into signing up for its discount subscription club and generated $300 million in the process. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 18) news release, the CFPB lawsuit alleges that Active “automatically and unlawfully...
The 5 best cryptocurrencies to buy right now | Are these cryptos set to explode in 2022?

The cryptocurrency industry has witnessed a series of turbulence against what we are familiar with in recent years. The big fishes, such as bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc., have suffered a great deep in price. Despite the hassle facing the industry, more cryptocurrencies are being launched into the blockchain industry. As...
UK Sees 13% YoY Drop In H1 Fraud Losses As In-Person Scams Surge

In the never-ending cat-and-mouse game between those looking to defraud consumers and others looking to protect them, the advent of enhanced Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for payments has equipped consumers with a key weapon. In the U.K., for example, new SCA rules for eCommerce came into effect in March and...
FinTechs Need a Niche to Avoid Becoming a Commodity

When everyone is special — or at least says they are — no one is. Application programming interfaces (APIs) and all manner of updated tech infrastructure have made it possible for pretty much any company to embed payments and banking-like services into apps. FinTechs have found themselves swimming...
Texas regulator investigates FTX, and Mastercard helps banks offer crypto trading: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard, discusses the payment processor's pilot program to let banks offer crypto trading.
