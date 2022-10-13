The town of Milton is suing the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority to compel the agency to repair a dilapidated staircase at the Milton Station. The legal complaint states that "Milton's efforts have been ignored by the MBTA, leaving Milton with its hands tied and a perpetually decrepit staircase in a station frequently used by its residents. After years of attempted resolution and serious frustration, Milton files this suit as a last resort. To be clear, no monetary damages are sought; Milton simply seeks to compel the MBTA to do its statutorily-imposed job."

MILTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO