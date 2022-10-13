Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Jean McGuire: ‘Angels Without Wings' Helped Her After She Was Stabbed in Franklin Park
Trailblazing Boston civil rights activist Jean McGuire was all smiles Tuesday morning as she prepared to leave Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she was treated after being stabbed in Franklin Park last week. Despite the circumstances, the 91-year-old education leader was filled with humor and gratitude, as she was...
NECN
‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead
In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt. The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.
NECN
Woman Dead After Triple Shooting in Dorchester; No Arrests
A woman is dead and two men have been hospitalized after a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press...
NECN
4 People Stabbed in Boston; Man Arrested
Multiple people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Boston, and one man has been taken into custody in connection to the incident, police announced. According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Stuart and Tremont streets around 2:10 a.m. for a reported stabbing and arrested 39-year-old Daryl Diamond on site.
NECN
Was Boxborough Police Officer's False Paid Detail Timecard a Crime?
On a cloudy October day, Sgt. Brett Pelley of the Boxborough Police Department emerged from Newton District Court, relieved he would not be facing a criminal charge. The veteran officer found himself in the predicament after his own town leaders asked a clerk magistrate to consider if a criminal complaint should go forward.
NECN
Woburn Cop Accused of Helping Plan ‘Unite the Right' Rally Resigns
A Massachusetts police officer has resigned from his position following the revelation that he allegedly helped plan a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in 2017. The Woburn Police Department said Monday that John Donnelly was no longer an employee after submitting his letter of resignation to Chief Robert Rufo.
NECN
Despite Court Order, Haverhill Teachers Continue Strike Tuesday
Teacher strikes in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts ended with varied results Monday, ranging from a tentative agreement to a court order and impending hearing. There was no school for a second straight day in Haverhill on Tuesday, as teachers continue to strike over the lack of a contract agreement. Malden Public Schools were back in session, however, after a one-day strike led to a tentative deal between the teachers’ union and school committee there.
NECN
VIDEO: 3 Charged in Violent Attack in Brockton
A third person has been charged in a violent attack on two people in Brockton last month. Police say Korey Gallagher-Lee, 19, turned himself in on Monday. He, along with two other suspects, is accused in an attack on two men — ages 68 and 35 — on Walnut Street on Sept. 24.
NECN
Milton Sues MBTA Seeking Repair of ‘Perpetually Decrepit Staircase'
The town of Milton is suing the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority to compel the agency to repair a dilapidated staircase at the Milton Station. The legal complaint states that "Milton's efforts have been ignored by the MBTA, leaving Milton with its hands tied and a perpetually decrepit staircase in a station frequently used by its residents. After years of attempted resolution and serious frustration, Milton files this suit as a last resort. To be clear, no monetary damages are sought; Milton simply seeks to compel the MBTA to do its statutorily-imposed job."
NECN
Swampscott Resident Surrounded by 9 Coyotes, Rescued by Police
A Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident was surrounded by a pack of nine coyotes on Friday night and was only able to escape after police responded and scared the animals off. Swampscott police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who said they were walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and wouldn't back down.
NECN
Closing of Century-Old Revere Synagogue Leads Torah on Long Journey to Kenya
When a synagogue in Revere, Massachusetts, closed its doors for the final time in 2019, it was a devastating loss to the last 50 or so families who called the congregation their spiritual home. But the times had changed, the community dwindled and they knew it was time to shut down.
NECN
Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight
A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
NECN
Haverhill Teachers Ordered Back to Work by Court, Hearing Scheduled for Tuesday
Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts, have been ordered by a judge to stop their strike and return to work pending a hearing Tuesday. Classes were canceled Monday for students in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts, as teachers go on strike following a failure to come up with an agreement during contract negotiations over the weekend. Classes have also been canceled for Tuesday in Haverhill after negotiations between the school committee and Haverhill Education Association/Massachusetts Teachers Association ended without resolution Tuesday evening.
NECN
Mass. Troopers Find Guns, Drugs and Hundreds of Rounds of Ammo in SUV: MSP
Massachusetts troopers found seven handguns, an AR-style rifle, high-capacity magazines and a wide array of drugs in a 24-year-old Brookline man's car over the weekend, according to state police. Troopers responded to the weigh station on Interstate 95 in Rowley just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, after getting reports of...
NECN
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
NECN
Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough
A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
NECN
NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers. Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When...
NECN
Cambridge Business Broken Into, 2 Cars Stolen; Police Equipment Taken From Cop's Personal Car
Authorities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking to identify two suspects after a business was broken into overnight and two cars were stolen. According to police, officers were called to a commercial establishment on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of an alarm. Officers discovered the gas and service station had been broken into. Two vehicles were stolen from the business, including a gray Mercedes SUV and a black Ford Taurus. Police say the Mercedes was found abandoned nearby shortly after, but the Ford had not yet been recovered Sunday.
NECN
Wu Vetoes Pay Increases for Councilors, Mayor
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has vetoed a bill that would have raised the salaries of the mayor and city councilors. The bill would have increased councilors' salaries from $103,500 to $125,000 and the mayor's salary from $207,000 to $250,000. Wu had initially proposed more modest salary increases, but the City...
NECN
A Mass. Billionaire Is Giving Away $1 Million Every Week. Here's Why
There is a billionaire benefactor making a huge difference to organizations in need across the state. Rob Hale is giving away $1 million a week to 52 local organizations for an entire year. "When you give, in many ways what we've learned is that you're really the recipient, so the...
