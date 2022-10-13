Read full article on original website
Trump made Secret Service pay up to $1,100 per night at his hotels: House panel
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Behind the Micron deal: Schumer used classified briefing, CEOs to pressure GOP senators
After Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced his company would spend up to $100 billion building a computer chip plant near Syracuse, he took a few minutes to celebrate in private with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Schumer used his famous flip phone to call President Joe Biden, who congratulated the two...
Zeldin downplays Trump endorsement as texts show NY candidate pushed election denial
ALBANY — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin downplayed an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Monday as texts emerged showing the Long Island congressman was in touch with the former president’s team amid efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Republican gubernatorial candidate, one of 147 House Republicans...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Washington — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Mexico won’t guarantee COVID-19 vaccines to children without documents
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. On a Thursday during the summer of 2022, Mariela García woke up earlier than usual. She had to prepare a basket of the 200 potato and bean tacos that her husband sold daily on his bicycle. Her two daughters were scheduled to receive their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico City that day. Members of El Caracol A.C., a civil society organization that supports vulnerable families, were to escort them to ensure they would not be denied the immunization, which, in Mexico, is administered exclusively by civil and military authorities.
Amazon workers reject union bid at Upstate NY warehouse
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that’s been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year. This time around, warehouse workers...
North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began annual military drills to better deal with North Korean provocations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement early Wednesday that North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and 150 rounds off its east coast. It said the South Korean military broadcast messages several times asking North Korea to stop the firing, but there were no reports of violence between the rivals. South Korea’s military said the shells didn’t land in South Korean territorial waters but fell inside maritime buffer zones the two Koreas established under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement aimed at reducing front-line animosities. It’s the second time North Korea has fired shells into the buffer zones since last Friday, when it shot hundreds of shells there in its most significant direct violation of the 2018 agreement.
Amazon faces off with union again in Upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union...
