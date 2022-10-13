Read full article on original website
Minnesota State Mankato’s Oct. 18-19 Career & Internship Expo for Students, Alumni
More than 190 employers and approximately 1,500 Minnesota State University, Mankato students and alumni will participate in the 2022 Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18-19 in the University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. The event, to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day,...
Walz Announces 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener to be Held in Owatonna
Governor Tim Walz announced that Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.
Public Safety Launches Body Worn Cameras
Public Safety will implement the use of Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) today (Monday, October 17). A person’s assignment will help determine whether or not they wear BWCs:. Uniformed officers on the patrol division will always be equipped with a BWC. Those working undercover assignments will not because it could...
