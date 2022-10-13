ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoe.com

Walz Announces 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener to be Held in Owatonna

Governor Tim Walz announced that Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.
OWATONNA, MN
ktoe.com

Public Safety Launches Body Worn Cameras

Public Safety will implement the use of Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) today (Monday, October 17). A person’s assignment will help determine whether or not they wear BWCs:. Uniformed officers on the patrol division will always be equipped with a BWC. Those working undercover assignments will not because it could...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy