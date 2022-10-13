Read full article on original website
Popular Saratoga Cafe Expanding Finally Opening 2nd Albany Location
There is a popular cafe in Saratoga that opened thirty years ago and is adding a fourth location. It will be the second one in Albany. This location has been in the works for quite some time and we finally have an opening date. Uncommon Grounds Finally Opening in Albany...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Albany County Stewart’s Boasts Latest Grand Prize Take 5 Winner!
We all do the same thing when we pull into Stewart's shop. Gas...check. Snacks....check. Take 5 from the NY Lottery...check!. The winning numbers for Saturday evening's Take 5 drawing were 13,17,20, 31, and 33, and a grand prize winner cashed in on some serious money from a Take 5 ticket sold in Albany County!
Saratoga County Community Finally Gets a Bigger & Better Stewart’s Shop
Finally, the brand new Stewart's Shop has opened in Malta on Route 9. The official grand opening will be this Friday, October 21st and they will offer different specials throughout the day. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 am. Stewart's will also be donating $1500 to Wellspring to support their mission to end relationship and sexual abuse.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Albany Psychic Shares Ghostly Stories In A Cemetery! Will You Attend?
If you are looking for something especially spooky to do in New York this Halloween season have I got a suggestion for you! This event will include dead bodies, Albany, after hours access to a cemetery, a psychic-medium and a ghost rescuer. It doesn't get much more Halloween than that.
USA Today’s “Wildest Horror Film” Of 2022 Secretly Shot In Albany
While the Capital Region is an up-and-coming hotspot for big Hollywood productions, some fly further under the radar than others. Not all productions want the same pomp and publicity that HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ enjoys. Some prefer staying secret until the opportune time. Now a thriller that filmed...
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam
Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash.
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
Stewart’s Shops opening new location in Schenectady
Stewart's Shops is opening a new location at 1010 McClellan Street in Schenectady. The store officially opens on October 20, but a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m.
It’s All Gravy! Eat the Best Poutine in the Capital Region at These 13 Spots
Put fries, gravy and cheese together in a bowl. That's a dish that I could eat every day for the rest of my life if I could, and it's called poutine. Though the term poutine was popularized in Canada, the concept of "put everything on top of a bed of fries" is popular everywhere, including the Capital Region. A number of restaurants in Upstate New York have adopted the Canadian cuisine and added it to their menu, leaving hungry locals with no shortage of options for great poutine.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?
We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
Here’s The Scoop On The Capital Region’s Newest Stewart’s
One of the best things about the Capital Region is that you’re never far from a Stewart’s Shops. Forgot to get milk from the grocery store? They’ve got you. Want the literal best peanut butter ice cream on planet Earth? Get it by the half-gallon. Need a great cup of coffee with a ludicrous flavor? You’re probably less than a mile away.
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
