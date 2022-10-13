ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

104.5 The Team

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
104.5 The Team

It’s All Gravy! Eat the Best Poutine in the Capital Region at These 13 Spots

Put fries, gravy and cheese together in a bowl. That's a dish that I could eat every day for the rest of my life if I could, and it's called poutine. Though the term poutine was popularized in Canada, the concept of "put everything on top of a bed of fries" is popular everywhere, including the Capital Region. A number of restaurants in Upstate New York have adopted the Canadian cuisine and added it to their menu, leaving hungry locals with no shortage of options for great poutine.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
TROY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
