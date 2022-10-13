Read full article on original website
Vogue
All The Times Cate Blanchett Proved She Was The Queen Of Red-Carpet Rewears
“It’s chic to repeat,” Cate Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted on Instagram as the actor rewore a series of looks at Venice Film Festival in 2020. First, there was the sequin gown by Esteban Cortazar that she first wore at the London premiere of Carol. Then there was the reworked Alexander McQueen dress, which she had transformed into a top that she could pair with trousers – showing what a dash of imagination can do in the world of red-carpet fashion.
Vogue
Amal Clooney Delivers Another Vintage Masterclass On The Red Carpet
Amal Clooney has delivered a series of stand-out vintage moments over the years, and last night was no different. Joining husband George at the LA premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the human rights barrister opted for a red printed Alexander McQueen dress from spring/summer 2003 – adding another piece of fashion history to her vast collection.
Vogue
Emma Corrin’s Goldfish Dress Is Pure Red-Carpet Fantasy
If anyone was going to deliver a last-minute red carpet curveball on the final night of the London Film Festival, it would be Emma Corrin. Attending the premiere of the queer romantic drama My Policeman – in which Corrin stars alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson – the actor stepped out in a look perfectly befitting of their off-kilter eye for fashion. Namely, a glossy JW Anderson minidress designed to resemble a goldfish tied up in a plastic bag. (Teamed with Cartier drop earrings, of course.)
Vogue
How To Rock A Fringe Like Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway sure does give good fringe, doesn’t she? Whether full, to the side, wispy or in curtain form, the girl has bangs down to a tee. After showing off a ’60s bouffant that paid homage to Jean Shrimpton last week, Hathaway made her full fringe a focal point at an event in Los Angeles on Monday.
Vogue
EmRata Just Bought Katie Holmes’s Favourite Boots
Khaite founder Catherine Holstein has made sexy knits her signature, but her footwear packs a punch, too. The New Yorker’s knee-high boots, in particular, have attracted a loyal fanbase. Katie Holmes has been wearing the brand’s Davis boots for several seasons and now, Emily Ratajkowski wants in. Khaite...
Vogue
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy Of A ’90s Supermodel
On Saturday night in Los Angeles, a who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history – and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Vogue
Nicola Peltz Beckham Confirms That, Yes, The Skinny Brow Really Is Back
Leave your brow gel at the door – full, feathery eyebrows are out and barely perceptible brows are back in. A divisive trend that has been bubbling under the surface in beauty circles for months, we said goodbye to our collective love of strong and defined brows over fashion month, when bleached eyebrows took centre stage on several runways – see Bella Hadid at Victoria Beckham’s spring/summer 2023 show for just one example.
Vogue
Anne Hathaway Does French-Girl Style In Transit
Celebrities have been serving up exceptionally chic looks at the airport of late, from Amal Clooney’s ribbed knit Stella McCartney dress and knee-high boots, to Angelina Jolie’s breezy trench coats while filming in Italy earlier this year. Now, Anne Hathaway brings us French girl-on-the-go style. The Academy Award-winning...
Vogue
Amal Clooney Chose One Of Fashion’s Buzziest Brands For A Glittering Gala
Saturday night’s 2022 Academy Museum Gala was a star-studded affair. Celebrities like Jodie Turner-Smith, Kaia Gerber, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, and many more walked the red carpet before the ceremony. Also in town were Amal Clooney and George Clooney. The power couple struck a polished note in their complementary formal wear. George wore a refined black tuxedo, and Amal selected a strapless green silk-tulle gown with draping and ruffles.
Vogue
Hailey Bieber’s Ab-Baring Dress Brings A Summer Trend Into Autumn
It may officially be autumn, but Hailey Bieber is still in a summer mindset. At least, the design of her dress was at the Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. The model wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown that had a twisted strapless bust line –but it was the ab-exposing cut-out at the stomach that turned heads.
Vogue
Model Yumi Nu Unveils Her Size-Inclusive Knitwear Label, Blueki
During lockdown in LA back in 2020, model Yumi Nu passed the time just like anybody else: by online shopping. Nu – who has graced the pages of Vogue, and made history by becoming Sports Illustrated’s first Asian curve model – would consistently browse, and she started to notice a lack of wardrobe options in her sizes. “It became more and more obvious to me that there was this huge gap in fashion for mid- and plus-sized customers,” says Nu. With nothing but time on her hands, she then came up with a plan to start her own line.
Vogue
Behold Julia Roberts’s Rare Foray Into Princess Dressing
Julia Roberts is famously a fan of a sharply tailored suit, be it the slouchy Giorgio Armani menswear she wore to accept her Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe Award in 1990 for Steel Magnolias, or her Adidas X Gucci tan ensemble for Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. Her most recent outing, though, demonstrates that she is also capable of taking a more glamorous approach to the red carpet when the occasion calls for it.
Vogue
The 10 Festival d’Hyères Finalists Shaping The Future Of Fashion
For its 37th edition, Festival d’Hyères took the international fashion set to its usual picturesque setting, Villa Noailles, in the South of France. From 13 to 16 October, there was an opening concert headlined by Belgian pop sensation Axelle Red, showroom presentations, artisanal workshops, luncheons and raucous after-parties. However, the focus of the event was a group of brilliant design finalists who had the opportunity to show their collections to industry heavyweights, such as Y/Project and Diesel creative director Glenn Martens, Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy and Pieter Mulier of Alaïa.
Vogue
Florence Welch Channelled “Folk Horror Fairytale” Style On Tour
Singer Florence Welch has been travelling the globe since April this year for Florence and The Machine’s Dance Fever tour. The album (the band’s fifth release, released in May) explores Welch’s relationship with movement – an interesting concept given it was recorded during the height of the pandemic, when live performances came to a halt. Her favourite part of touring, then, has been being able to reconnect with audiences and dance again. “I’ve just loved it,” Welch tells Vogue. “For an album so much about performance – the pull of it, the loss of it – to get to finally perform it live is truly a profound experience.”
Vogue
The Amazing Audacity Of Anna Delvey
Raise a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it, Anna Delvey is a free woman. We all know the story of Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) – a Russian immigrant who posed as a German heiress and deceptively obtained lumps of cash in the pursuit of her dream, the Anna Delvey Foundation, a members-only arts club. The relentless grifter lived large in New York, reeking of money despite not having any. Luxury flexing is a complex thing, and Delvey aped the appearance of minimal, expensive restraint that only the truly affluent can get away with. Nowadays, the vibe has shifted toward the soft neutrals of The Row, but Delvey was a Le Coucou Philophile, the peak of 2010s aspirations. The idea that it was not funded by a trust, that the lifestyle of hotels and private jets and luxury riads was hollow as papier-mâché, is astounding.
Vogue
Tekla Invokes Le Corbusier For Autumn’s Chicest Blanket Collection
Think of Le Corbusier, and crisp clarity of line is likely to be the first thing that springs to mind. The influential Swiss-French architect is famous for ushering in Brutalism with his concrete Cité Radieuse housing project in Marseille; overhauling urban planning with his meticulously organised scheme for Chandigarh, the first purpose-built city in India; and propagating the idea of open-plan, light-filled living with his modernist designs for private homes in Paris and beyond.
Vogue
An Exclusive First Look At James Corden And Sally Hawkins In Mammals, Jez Butterworth’s Darkly Comic New Series
First announced last year, Mammals – a six-part series from playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) and director Stephanie Laing – is many things. Part comedy, part drama, part romantic whodunit, and part magic-realist fantasia, the whole thing adds up to a darkly funny examination of love and betrayal, with two couples in its crosshairs. Jamie (James Corden) is a top chef on vacation with his pregnant wife, Amandine (the half Greek, half American actress Melia Kreiling), when the fabric of their life together begins to come undone: After a tragic loss leaves both of them reeling, Jamie makes a second devastating discovery while borrowing Amandine’s phone. Meanwhile, Jamie’s best friend and brother-in-law, Jeff (Colin Morgan), has entered troubled waters with Lue (Sally Hawkins), Jamie’s sister, who searches for deliverance from her stultifying boredom in a biography of Coco Chanel.
