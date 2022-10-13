Raise a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it, Anna Delvey is a free woman. We all know the story of Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin) – a Russian immigrant who posed as a German heiress and deceptively obtained lumps of cash in the pursuit of her dream, the Anna Delvey Foundation, a members-only arts club. The relentless grifter lived large in New York, reeking of money despite not having any. Luxury flexing is a complex thing, and Delvey aped the appearance of minimal, expensive restraint that only the truly affluent can get away with. Nowadays, the vibe has shifted toward the soft neutrals of The Row, but Delvey was a Le Coucou Philophile, the peak of 2010s aspirations. The idea that it was not funded by a trust, that the lifestyle of hotels and private jets and luxury riads was hollow as papier-mâché, is astounding.

19 HOURS AGO