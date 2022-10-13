Read full article on original website
Sims 4 Base Game Is Free to Download. How to Get It On All Platforms
If you haven't jumped on the Sims 4 bandwagon yet, the perfect opportunity is here. Last month, publisher EA and developer Maxis announced that the Sims 4 base game will be permanently free to download starting Tuesday for PC and Mac via the EA app, Origin or Steam, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S and Xbox One systems.
Nintendo Switch Sports Will Come Back Online This Week After Bug Fix
Nintendo will brings its Wii Sports successor, Nintendo Switch Sports, back online this week following several days of downtime. The sports game has been offline since Oct. 14 due to a bug that was discovered in its version 1.2.1 update. Said bug would cause the game to crash while loading matches in both online and offline modes, so Nintendo retracted that patch and disabled online play while it investigated the issue.
