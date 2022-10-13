ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Big Frog 104

Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?

With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Rumored Haunted Mansion in Camden Goes From Spooky to Spectacular

A historic mansion from the 1800s, once rumored to be haunted, has gone from spooky to spectacular and you have to see the amazing transformation. Casey Cook grew up two blocks from the old W.H. Dorrance house in Camden, New York. She walked by it every day on her way to school, admiring the architecture before it fell into disarray. "I kind of have an obsession with the Victoria period and always wanted to buy a Victorian home to restore it."
CAMDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Free car care clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States

The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Taste of winter for CNY next week?!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

‘Patrick Did More Than Try’ – Utica Remembers Local Leader’s Fight For Justice, Change

The community continues to mourn the loss of a longtime force for positive change in the Utica-area. After having quietly fought lung cancer for the last few years, Patrick Johnson lost his battle with the disease over the weekend. Johnson, 60, worked for decades to bring understanding to inner city issues and racial justice. That included his time with the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley, his Hoops and Dreams project, serving as a speaker and host of forums on sensitive community issues, and most recently as the director of Save Our Streets - which was administered through the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

