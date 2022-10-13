Read full article on original website
Rent Your Next Overnight Adventure At This Upstate New York Apple Orchard
Looking to have an overnight experience like no other? Skip AirBnB and book directly at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards just outside of Syracuse. Seriously, you can book from one of three overnight adventures at one of Upstate New York's most popular apple orchards. Move over pumpkin spice, your love for apples just went up even higher.
Popular Collectible Pays Homage to A Sitcom Episode Set in Utica
Wherever you go, it seems like you can always find Funko Pops. Funko Pops are little vinyl figures that look similar to bobbleheads. They are popular to collect among children and adults alike. A new set pays homage to a popular episode of a famous SitCom that happens to take...
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?
With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Senator Griffo Hosts Electronics, Paper Shredding Event This Saturday
You'll be able to clear some space from your home this weekend, and do so while knowing the documents, medications, or electronics you're saying goodbye-to are being properly disposed of. Senator Joseph Griffo (R-I-C, Rome) is again teaming up with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the NYS Department...
Rumored Haunted Mansion in Camden Goes From Spooky to Spectacular
A historic mansion from the 1800s, once rumored to be haunted, has gone from spooky to spectacular and you have to see the amazing transformation. Casey Cook grew up two blocks from the old W.H. Dorrance house in Camden, New York. She walked by it every day on her way to school, admiring the architecture before it fell into disarray. "I kind of have an obsession with the Victoria period and always wanted to buy a Victorian home to restore it."
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Rats! 3 New York Cities Outside Big Apple Among Rattiest in Country
The rats are scurrying into New York. Four cities are among Orkin's annual 50 rattiest in the country, and three are seeing more than last year. So where are all the rats hanging out? Chicago....for the 8th year in a row. But since rat activity increases when it's cold, it's no surprise New York makes the list several times each year.
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
WKTV
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
10-year-old recovering after bear attack at grandparents’ Morris home
A 10-year-old boy is recovering from two puncture wounds to his thigh, bite marks to his foot and ankle, and claw marks on his back after he was attacked by a 250-pound black bear in his grandparents’ backyard.
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
‘Patrick Did More Than Try’ – Utica Remembers Local Leader’s Fight For Justice, Change
The community continues to mourn the loss of a longtime force for positive change in the Utica-area. After having quietly fought lung cancer for the last few years, Patrick Johnson lost his battle with the disease over the weekend. Johnson, 60, worked for decades to bring understanding to inner city issues and racial justice. That included his time with the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley, his Hoops and Dreams project, serving as a speaker and host of forums on sensitive community issues, and most recently as the director of Save Our Streets - which was administered through the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.
