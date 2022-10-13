Read full article on original website
Save $120 On an Apple Watch Series 7 While Supplies Last
Having just been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 8 last month, many retailers are clearing out stock of the now previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 with some enticing deals. If you don't need the latest and greatest version, you can save big on the GPS-only Series 7 model at Walmart right now with the 45mm device having dropped down to just $309 there. That's the lowest we've seen it go and $120 off its original retail price. The price is almost being matched at Target, where the same model is $310.
Fossil Gen 6's Wear OS 3 Update Keeps iPhone Support With a Few Extra Steps
The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch series began receiving its long-awaited update to Wear OS 3 on Monday, bringing with it a new setup process. The update arrives days after Fossil announced the $299 Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which ships with Wear OS 3, and makes Fossil's watches one of the few ways to use the newest version of Google's OS with an iPhone. While international availability wasn't announced for the Wellness Edition, other Fossil Gen 6 watches start at £279 in the UK and AU$499.
Save Up to 60% Off Clothing at Lands' End Today Only
Lands' End is currently running a big discounted sale where customers can save up to 60% by entering the promo code SHARE at checkout today only, until 11:59 CT (9:59 PT). If you're looking for winter coats or pants for your kids, there are several under $100. This packable ThermoPlume packable hooded jacket when you factor in the discount is $45. Made with six recycled plastic bottles, this recycled jacket is water resistant and has a zip-front chin guard for protection from the cold. For a fuzzy parka with SnowGuard wrist cuffs to keep snow out, try this kids expedition down waterproof winter parka for $98. And if you're looking for a colorblock jacket, this Squall fleece lined waterproof insulated jacket is $55.
The Apple Watch SE Is the Best Smartwatch Gift for iPhone Owners
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. The 2022 Apple Watch SE may not be the flashiest new Apple Watch alongside the new temperature-sensing Series 8 and souped-up Ultra. But with a $249 starting price, it's easily the most practical Apple Watch for most people.
