Lands' End is currently running a big discounted sale where customers can save up to 60% by entering the promo code SHARE at checkout today only, until 11:59 CT (9:59 PT). If you're looking for winter coats or pants for your kids, there are several under $100. This packable ThermoPlume packable hooded jacket when you factor in the discount is $45. Made with six recycled plastic bottles, this recycled jacket is water resistant and has a zip-front chin guard for protection from the cold. For a fuzzy parka with SnowGuard wrist cuffs to keep snow out, try this kids expedition down waterproof winter parka for $98. And if you're looking for a colorblock jacket, this Squall fleece lined waterproof insulated jacket is $55.

10 HOURS AGO