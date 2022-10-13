Read full article on original website
Two hospitalized after SUV rear-ends MODOT dump truck
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Mazda CXS driven by Lauren A. Welch 77, Overland Park, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Dearborn. The SUV struck the towed unit...
Missouri man injured after van travels down embankment
WORTH COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sebastian G. Sweat, 23, Albany, was southbound on U.S. 169 five miles south of Grant City. The driver attempted...
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
KMZU
Collision with semi's load leads to injuries
HARRISON COUNTY, MO - An Albany driver was hurt in a collision with a truck driver's load Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Ronald Chadwick, 41, was westbound on Route 136 in New Hampton as his vehicle passed a semi hauling a combine in the opposite lane. The wheel of the combine was crossing over the centerline, and was hit by Chadwick's vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic hospital with moderate injuries.
Missouri Bicentennial Quilt settles back at home in Hamilton
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will make its final stop in the city where it was first conceived, being displayed permanently in Hamilton. Missouri Historical Society spokeswoman Beth Pike says the quilt started as an idea back in 2018, to find a way to bring all of Missouri's diverse population together.
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
northwestmoinfo.com
Suspect Held at Gun Point by Victim in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO- A victim of a crime in Livingston County held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 3rd. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release today about the incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office they...
kttn.com
Winners of car show held during Missouri Days announced
A car show was held in the downtown Trenton area on Sunday during the Missouri Days Festival, and here are the results of the judging.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
kttn.com
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
kttn.com
Wind a contributing factor in fire that burned 12 acres of a cornfield
About 12 acres of a cornfield burned in a fire near Grundy County Route Y on October 14th. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports two of the acres of corn that burned on property owned by Dennis Morris had not been shelled, and around 10 acres had been.
St. Joseph native Diego Bernard hopes to help Northwest to fourth straight national title
St. Joseph native and Northwest Missouri State guard Diego Bernard announced on the Fourth of July this year that he would use his fifth year of eligibility and play one more year for the Bearcats. Bernard says conversations with coach Ben McCollum and his father, Chris, had the biggest impact...
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
Buchanan County Drug Task Force says drug problem still growing following bust
A recent meth bust points to the growing drug problem in Buchanan County. Captain Shawn Collie says officers are seeing more instances of fentanyl, but more common has been a growing problem of methamphetamine. "We're seeing a lot of meth and the heroin obviously goes along with some of the...
