Daviess County, MO

kttn.com

Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson

A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
LAWSON, MO
KMZU

Collision with semi's load leads to injuries

HARRISON COUNTY, MO - An Albany driver was hurt in a collision with a truck driver's load Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Ronald Chadwick, 41, was westbound on Route 136 in New Hampton as his vehicle passed a semi hauling a combine in the opposite lane. The wheel of the combine was crossing over the centerline, and was hit by Chadwick's vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic hospital with moderate injuries.
NEW HAMPTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Suspect Held at Gun Point by Victim in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO- A victim of a crime in Livingston County held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 3rd. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release today about the incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office they...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property

HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death

One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings

Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
