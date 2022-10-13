ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Bunge Forms JV With Olleco For Full Life-Cycle Oil Collection In Europe

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mX9uN_0iXCncW900
  • Bunge Ltd BG and Olleco, the renewables division for ABP Food Group, agree to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils.
  • The joint venture is expected to work with foodservice and food manufacturing customers in Europe, excluding U.K. and Ireland.
  • The JV will supply oils and ensure the used cooking oil (UCO) is efficiently collected and used as a feedstock in producing renewable fuels.
  • The partnership, headquartered in Amsterdam, is expected to leverage Bunge's customer relationships, footprint and expertise in vegetable oil production and Olleco's model in the supply, collection and conversion of cooking oils.
  • The business is expected to help address environmental and energy security challenges from key markets in Europe.
  • "Together, we share a commitment to sustainability and to finding innovative solutions to reduce carbon in our value chains," said CEO Greg Heckman.
  • Price Action: BG shares closed higher by 1.62% at $87.60 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
Benzinga

Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
Benzinga

Vaping vs. Smoking Cannabis: What's The Difference?

This article was originally published in June 2021. Photo by NisonCo Pitcher Kelly Ebbert featuring the EVRI by Dip Devices and pre-rolled RAW cones via Daily High Club. This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. To be a leading cannabis, hemp, CBD and Delta-8 THC...
Benzinga

Putin Suffering Major Losses In Southern Regions, Says Ukrainian Official: 'Rate Is About 1 To 6.5'

Vladimir Putin is facing severe setbacks in the Ukraine war as Kyiv pushes back to regain its occupied territories in the southern regions, a Ukrainian official said. What Happened: Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, citing the Commander of Operational Command South Andrii Kovalchuk, said the ratio of losses between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south is approximately 1 to 6.5.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Benzinga

Ukraine President's Advisor To Elon Musk: More Countries Will Start 'Chaotic Nuclear Race' If Kyiv Surrenders To Putin's Threats

Ukraine's presidential advisor, who has criticized Vladimir Putin for his 'Coward Response,' took aim at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire made another round of comments about the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, tagging Musk, said If Kyiv capitulates...
Benzinga

Trump's Adult Sons Reportedly Sought Larger Stakes In His Media Company Despite Little Involvement: 'Taking Equity Away From Hard-Working Individuals'

Donald Trump’s adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric reportedly wanted larger stakes in his Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social platform. Whistleblower Will Wilkerson’s account showed that when TMTG became more legitimate following its floating, Trump’s umbrella company – “Trump Organization” sought more control over how Trump’s likeness would be used, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
174K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy