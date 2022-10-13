Read full article on original website
CO2 pipelines in Nebraska: Are they a good idea?
LINCOLN, Neb.—There are plans to put in several carbon dioxide pipelines in Nebraska. If implemented, they would carry liquid CO2 through the state from ethanol plants to underground storage locations. Summit Carbon Solutions, which is one firm planning to build one of those pipelines, said it would have a...
A statewide aluminum shortage will force some residents to get new license plate numbers
KEARNEY, Neb. — A statewide aluminum shortage will impact the new Nebraska license plates that will be issued at the beginning of 2023. Because of the shortage, the only option for some residents will be to get a license plate with new numbers. In May, Governor Pete Ricketts and...
Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to help beef cattle producers affected by wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. — Leaders of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund announced Tuesday they will be accepting monetary donations and relief applications to assist beef cattle producers who were affected by the Bovee Fire on Oct. 2. Donations are being accepted until Nov. 30, 2022, and relief applications are...
Nebraska lawmakers call for probe of education dept. over CRT doc not on state website
LINCOLN, Neb. — A document never on a state website is now the cornerstone of a possible probe into Nebraska schools. Three weeks before an election that has brought new scrutiny of education, some lawmakers are turning up the heat on an issue that appears to have been resolved months ago.
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
$25 million in grants available to support rural emergency services in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
Oregon may elect its first Republican governor in 40 years thanks to Nike's co-founder
PORTLAND, Ore. (TND) — A Republican candidate has not been elected Oregon governor in 40 years, but that may soon change thanks in part to the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight. Knight, 84, has been vigorously funding opposition to Oregon Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek, according to the...
South Carolina man finds his biological family through an unlikely source
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina man who went his whole life without knowing his family found a tool to reunite with them. Antwon King got a helping hand from a friend by using Facebook to help find his biological family. Sandra King adopted Antwon more than 30...
