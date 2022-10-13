ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

CMS responds to 4,000 gallon wasterwater overflow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff responded to a large wastewater overflow near one of its schools. According to officials, on Oct. 18 an estimated 4,000 gallons of wastewater reached an unnamed tributary of Biar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. This is near Norland Road. The cause of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Carolina Landmarks: Visiting west Charlotte's iconic Dairy Queen

Not a lot of people have that much cash burning a hole in their pocket. We introduced you to one of the most caring big brothers, Jaiden. Meet his sister, Jackalynn. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Coldest morning temperatures in six months on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following three straight days with near 80-degree high temperatures around Charlotte, today will be much cooler. First Alert: Cold morning temperatures rest of the week. Weekend: Warmer 70s in the forecast. Much-Needed Rain: Not a drop expected. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 2 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break

The break led to all Clover schools being on a two-hour delay. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

First Alert: Much colder conditions are moving in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freeze alerts are in place for much of the region through mid-week!. First Alert: Cold conditions stick around through the rest of the workweek. After starting off near 60-degrees and topping out at 80-degrees in Charlotte on Monday, much colder conditions are working in... As high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front, temperatures will drop to around 40-degrees in the Piedmont by Tuesday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected in the Foothills, and our Mountain communities will likely wake up to the mid 20s! A Freeze Warning is in effect until Noon as a result, so be sure to protect your plants and bring in your pets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – One man is in custody after shooting his roommate Monday night in Hickory, authorities say. According to Hickory Police, the shooting happened at 6:46 p.m. in the area of 5th Street Southeast near 8th Avenue Southeast. Police said Shaun Duncan, 40, admitted to shooting his...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Pool rental side hustle one way to offset inflation

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Chris Verner loves the water and for a price, he will share that love with the public. “We have a firepit, grill, and of course water toys for people to use and the trampoline,” the Fort Mill, S.C. man said. Verner walked WBTV through...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

