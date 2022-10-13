Read full article on original website
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
WBTV
CMS responds to 4,000 gallon wasterwater overflow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff responded to a large wastewater overflow near one of its schools. According to officials, on Oct. 18 an estimated 4,000 gallons of wastewater reached an unnamed tributary of Biar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. This is near Norland Road. The cause of...
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
WBTV
Carolina Landmarks: Visiting west Charlotte's iconic Dairy Queen
Not a lot of people have that much cash burning a hole in their pocket. We introduced you to one of the most caring big brothers, Jaiden. Meet his sister, Jackalynn. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open.
WBTV
First Alert: Coldest morning temperatures in six months on the way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following three straight days with near 80-degree high temperatures around Charlotte, today will be much cooler. First Alert: Cold morning temperatures rest of the week. Weekend: Warmer 70s in the forecast. Much-Needed Rain: Not a drop expected. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather...
WBTV
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school. Updated: 6...
WBTV
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face. According to the school system, the incident happened Tuesday morning on bus 1701 for Winterfield Elementary School. The district reported nine students were on board at the time and were...
WBTV
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
WBTV
CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot
On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 2 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Personnel determined that due to the nature of the patient’s injuries, they would need whole blood before they could be taken out of the woods. Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school...
WBTV
Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break
The break led to all Clover schools being on a two-hour delay. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
WBTV
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
WBTV
First Alert: Much colder conditions are moving in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freeze alerts are in place for much of the region through mid-week!. First Alert: Cold conditions stick around through the rest of the workweek. After starting off near 60-degrees and topping out at 80-degrees in Charlotte on Monday, much colder conditions are working in... As high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front, temperatures will drop to around 40-degrees in the Piedmont by Tuesday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected in the Foothills, and our Mountain communities will likely wake up to the mid 20s! A Freeze Warning is in effect until Noon as a result, so be sure to protect your plants and bring in your pets.
WBTV
Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – One man is in custody after shooting his roommate Monday night in Hickory, authorities say. According to Hickory Police, the shooting happened at 6:46 p.m. in the area of 5th Street Southeast near 8th Avenue Southeast. Police said Shaun Duncan, 40, admitted to shooting his...
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
WBTV
Pool rental side hustle one way to offset inflation
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Chris Verner loves the water and for a price, he will share that love with the public. “We have a firepit, grill, and of course water toys for people to use and the trampoline,” the Fort Mill, S.C. man said. Verner walked WBTV through...
WBTV
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
