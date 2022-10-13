ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Use it or lose it: Deadlines for flexible spending accounts are back

By The Penny Hoarder
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnXY8_0iXClRgc00
FSAs are “use it or lose it” accounts, so you lose any money you haven’t used by the end of the year. [ Shutterstock ]

Do you have a flexible spending account for your health care needs? If you do, here’s a friendly heads-up: You’d better check and see how much money is left in it. You’re starting to run out of time to spend it. Tick tock!

FSAs are “use it or lose it” accounts, so you lose any money you haven’t used by the end of the year. The federal government helpfully relaxed those rules in 2020 and 2021, allowing employers to extend spending deadlines by up to a year. That’s because lots of people put off in-person doctor visits during the COVID pandemic.

But now that grace period is expiring and the rules are returning to normal, so there’s a hard deadline at the end of the year once again. Don’t let it catch you by surprise.

What’s a Flexible Spending Account, or FSA?

A flexible spending account lets you set aside pretax money for medical and dental care that insurance won’t cover. Employers take money out of paychecks to fund the accounts, which are regulated by the IRS. A third party usually administers the accounts and handles reimbursements.

This is important: An FSA is different from an HSA, a health savings account. An HSA is also a tax-advantaged account you and your employer can contribute to in order to pay for eligible medical expenses using pretax dollars.

The main difference? You can only establish an FSA with your employer. This means your employer — not you — owns your FSA account. If you leave your job, you lose your FSA funds.

The biggest advantage of an FSA is that all your funds are available immediately the day you enroll. Even though you haven’t paid in yet, the full contribution amount you elected during open enrollment is accessible to spend on health expenses at the beginning of the year.

The biggest drawback to an FSA is the “use it or lose it” factor, meaning you lose whatever money you don’t use up by the end of the year.

If FSA money is left in your account at the end of December, your employer can offer one of two options:

  • A 2.5-month grace period to spend the leftover money.
  • A carryover of up to $500 to spend the next plan year.

Or your job can choose to terminate any remaining funds when a new year starts. It’s totally up to your employer. It’s not up to you.

You’d Be Surprised What Your FSA Can Pay For

Most of us use our flexible spending accounts to pay for doctor visit copays or medications whose cost isn’t completely covered by our health insurance.

But that’s not all your FSA is good for.

The IRS has a handy list of medical supplies and services covered by your FSA for preparing your tax returns.

You’ll find even more supplies when you search for FSA-eligible products and services at FSAStore.com or by searching for FSA-eligible products on Amazon.

Here’s a selection of stuff that you might not have known your FSA can pay for:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIB0X_0iXClRgc00
  • Eyeglasses
  • Contact lenses
  • LASIK eye surgery
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Allergy testing
  • Acupuncture, visits to an osteopath or tune-ups by a chiropractor
  • Reproductive services for men and women, including sterilization, vasectomies, lactation expenses and fertility enhancement procedures
  • Pregnancy test kits, birth control pills or post-mastectomy breast reconstruction
  • Expenses for service animals, including training fees, pet food and veterinary care
  • Even sunscreen!

The Bottom Line

It may seem like the end of the year isn’t that close yet. But don’t wait until it’s too late.

Decide now how you want to spend the rest of your FSA money.

Use it. Don’t lose it.

• • •

This story originally appeared in The Penny Hoarder.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis doesn’t want to be deposed on why he ousted Hillsborough’s state attorney

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to resist giving a deposition in the case of the Hillsborough County state attorney he recently removed from office, court records show. The governor suspended Andrew Warren in August, accusing the twice-elected Tampa-based prosecutor of refusing to enforce certain laws. Warren, who says his suspension was political, is suing in federal court to get his job back.
FLORIDA STATE
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Second check in double monthly payment worth $1,682 to be sent today

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive the second half of their payments this month, totaling the money given to them for September to $1,682. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday. Additionally, eligible couples will be given a second payment of $1,261, while essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive a second payment of $421, according to the Social Security Administration.
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days

People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy