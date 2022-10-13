ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC 10 News Today: “Let us dream” conference

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd9TP_0iXClH6a00

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Roy Heatherly, president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, and Jay Curtis of 90.3 KEDM are in the studio for Louisiana Living. Roy and Jay share with Ashley and the viewers some of the upcoming events that the Chamber of Commerce has planned. For more information, watch the video above. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Oct. 18, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Spooky Science Night

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins join Darian Atkins, Executive Director of community and public relations at Louisiana Delta Community College, to discuss an upcoming spooky event. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said. Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested by Monday in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday […]
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest Monroe man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Jontae Marquez Turpin was arrested on Monday, October 17, 2022, and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $46,250. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: John Sutherlin interview

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins join author John Sutherlin to learn about his book ” Garbage Gumbo”. For the full interview be sure to watch the clip above.
MyArkLaMiss

Former Columbia County Clerk makes her first court appearance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office clerk, Cassandra Atkinson, made her first appearance in court recently. Atkinson was arrested on June 6, 2022, and is accused of stealing almost $33,000 from the county office while working there. The case has now been moved to November 3, 2022, as more facts are […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for driver involved in Union Parish hit-and-run

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Parish Line Market in Downsville, La. on October 16, 2022, around 6 PM. According to officials, the crash occurred […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

