ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America

We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

10 Famous New Jersey Actors We Want to See at Netflix Studios

If Netflix Studios comes to the Jersey Shore, we'd love to see these actors around. Last week, I told you that Netflix is getting closer to winning the bid for Fort Monmouth studios. As of right now, they are currently the highest bidders, but there is still no update on whether or not the bid has been approved. As a refresher, they're bidding against real estate and architectural development companies.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy