3 detained after man found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
2 suspects arrested in Arnold shooting, high-speed chase jailed without bail; driver still being sought
A man and woman accused of shooting into a passing car in Arnold on Monday before leading police from several departments on a chase that reached 100 mph are in jail after a magistrate denied bail at their arraignment Tuesday morning. Tishan Lowe Jr., 30, of the 1000 block of...
Two people identified in triple deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side; victims honored by community
Allerdice Student Dies After Being Hit By a Car in McKnight Road Parking Lot
(Ross Twp., Pa.) Pittsburgh’s Allerdice High School is mourning the death of one of their students. Christopher Lucas was hit and killed around 4:40 PM Saturday while in a parking lot along McKnight Road with his family. he was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no other word...
Search for gunman continues after three people are shot dead on Pittsburgh's North Side
Police: Two innocent bystanders in triple deadly shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
South Side shooting leaves one man in critical condition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the South Side. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to S. 14th Street and E. Carson for gunfire after an altercation. They found a man who had been shot in the chest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not named any suspects and no one has been taken into custody.
5 shot, 3 dead in Pittsburgh, in two separate incidents, police investigating
Police looking for suspects after vehicle shot up in Arnold
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police from multiple departments are searching for shooting suspects after a car was riddled with gunshots in Arnold. According to Westmoreland County 911, the call for shots fired came in at 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue. Arnold police chief Eric Doutt told...
Search underway for suspects after car shot up in Arnold
Three dead in North Side shooting
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
McKees Rocks Woman Shoots at Boyfriend 13 Times During Domestic Incident
(McKees Rocks, Pa.) 36-year-old Tiffany Johnson is currently in the Allegheny County Jail after she shot at her boyfriend who was behind a closed door 13 times around 2:20 AM during a domestic dispute on Gardner Street McKees Rocks. Allegheny County police say that when they arrived on the scene...
Man pleads guilty to Monroeville hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
A Monroeville man will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Bigley to serve two to five years in prison followed by five years of probation, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — 10/17/22 11:19 AM UPDATE: Police said the female victims of Saturday’s shooting were not involved in the incident that led to shooting. “They were innocent bystanders. Their lives were cut short for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” said Pittsburgh police Commander Richard Ford. Ford said there...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Elizabeth Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after hitting a deer in Elizabeth Township Saturday evening.We're told this happened on Scenery Drive.There's no word on their condition.
Regent Square residents fed up with massive construction hole
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people who live in Regent Square are fed up with the large construction hole on East End Avenue.It has blocked the street for weeks now. Residents say aside from it taking so long to fix, the hole's a safety concern, especially with trick-or-treaters gearing up.Residents are hoping a little publicity of the problem will push the city to respond.
Forklift catches fire along Waterfront Drive in Munhall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Munhall firefighters were called out on Sunday afternoon after a forklift caught on fire.The Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says the incident happened around Noon on Sunday along Waterfront Drive.There's no word on what caused the fire.No injuries were reported.
Tractor-trailer cab hits North Huntingdon apartment building
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer cab hit the side of an apartment building in Westmoreland County on Monday. Police at the scene said the driver was hooking up the trailer when the cab went across the street, hitting the Colonial Manor Apartments. The cab struck the corner of the building but didn't cause any major damage. Most of the residents weren't home, but four people were evacuated, police said. The driver had some minor scratches and bruises but was still taken to the hospital. Crews are working to remove the vehicle.
