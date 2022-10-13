ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

South Side shooting leaves one man in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the South Side. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to S. 14th Street and E. Carson for gunfire after an altercation. They found a man who had been shot in the chest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not named any suspects and no one has been taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Search underway for suspects after car shot up in Arnold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A manhunt is underway after a vehicle was shot up in Arnold on Monday.Surveillance video captured the shooting along Kenneth Avenue around 11:30 a.m.An officer on patrol in the area heard the shots.Police say four people fled the scene, leading to a chase.Two are now in custody and at least one gun has been recovered.
ARNOLD, PA
wtae.com

Three dead in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people are dead after a shooting in the East Allegheny section of the North Side Saturday night, police said. Two females and one male died and a second male was wounded, according to Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford. One person died at the scene while the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Regent Square residents fed up with massive construction hole

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people who live in Regent Square are fed up with the large construction hole on East End Avenue.It has blocked the street for weeks now. Residents say aside from it taking so long to fix, the hole's a safety concern, especially with trick-or-treaters gearing up.Residents are hoping a little publicity of the problem will push the city to respond.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Forklift catches fire along Waterfront Drive in Munhall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Munhall firefighters were called out on Sunday afternoon after a forklift caught on fire.The Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says the incident happened around Noon on Sunday along Waterfront Drive.There's no word on what caused the fire.No injuries were reported.
MUNHALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer cab hits North Huntingdon apartment building

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer cab hit the side of an apartment building in Westmoreland County on Monday. Police at the scene said the driver was hooking up the trailer when the cab went across the street, hitting the Colonial Manor Apartments. The cab struck the corner of the building but didn't cause any major damage. Most of the residents weren't home, but four people were evacuated, police said. The driver had some minor scratches and bruises but was still taken to the hospital. Crews are working to remove the vehicle.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

