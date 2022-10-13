ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

ourdavie.com

Local events

Yard sale, Liberty Methodist, 141 Liberty Circle, Mocksville, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. BBQ & chicken pie supper, Oak Grove Methodist, 1994 US 158, Mocksville, beginning at 5 p.m. $10 take out, donations for dine in. Saturday, Nov. 5. Community breakfast, Farmington Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville, 7-10 a.m. Prok tenderloin, sausage,...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Interstate 40 crash shuts down traffic near Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 for the Tuesday morning drive. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident may not clear until 9 a.m. One of...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Reynold Road in the area of Loehmann’s Plaza. Police said the driver of a pickup truck crossed into the path of the bus. They said five children were onboard the bus but were not hurt. The bus received minor damage from the crash. Both the driver of the truck and the school bus driver reported minor injuries and were both treated at the crash scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County crash on I-77 leaves one injured

YADKIN, N.C. — Part of Interstate 77 in Yadkin County was closed Monday after a woman drove under a tractor-trailer. I-77 north of exit 65 was closed, according to the department of transportation. Union Grove Fire reported a driver did not see the vehicle in front of her had...
ourdavie.com

Ronald Brent Dodson

Mr. Ronald Brent Dodson, 71, of Mocksville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Chase Samaritan Assisted Living in Asheville. He was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Rockingham County. Ron was a regional manager of Roses Corp. and the owner and administrator of Chase Samaritan Assisted Living. He was preceded in...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC

