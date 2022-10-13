Read full article on original website
ourdavie.com
Local events
Yard sale, Liberty Methodist, 141 Liberty Circle, Mocksville, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. BBQ & chicken pie supper, Oak Grove Methodist, 1994 US 158, Mocksville, beginning at 5 p.m. $10 take out, donations for dine in. Saturday, Nov. 5. Community breakfast, Farmington Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville, 7-10 a.m. Prok tenderloin, sausage,...
WXII 12
Interstate 40 crash shuts down traffic near Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 for the Tuesday morning drive. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident may not clear until 9 a.m. One of...
Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery. According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus involved in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Reynold Road in the area of Loehmann’s Plaza. Police said the driver of a pickup truck crossed into the path of the bus. They said five children were onboard the bus but were not hurt. The bus received minor damage from the crash. Both the driver of the truck and the school bus driver reported minor injuries and were both treated at the crash scene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
WXII 12
Yadkin County crash on I-77 leaves one injured
YADKIN, N.C. — Part of Interstate 77 in Yadkin County was closed Monday after a woman drove under a tractor-trailer. I-77 north of exit 65 was closed, according to the department of transportation. Union Grove Fire reported a driver did not see the vehicle in front of her had...
ourdavie.com
Ronald Brent Dodson
Mr. Ronald Brent Dodson, 71, of Mocksville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Chase Samaritan Assisted Living in Asheville. He was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Rockingham County. Ron was a regional manager of Roses Corp. and the owner and administrator of Chase Samaritan Assisted Living. He was preceded in...
1 taken to hospital after North Carolina pickup truck driver plows into Walmart
The driver of the truck was trapped after the crash, which caused major damage to the inside the Walmart and the pickup truck.
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
Should a man convicted of murder in High Point be paroled? North Carolina wants to know
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man convicted in Guilford County of killing his brother-in-law for cash, a crime that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode, could be the next inmate released from prison in North Carolina. But this time the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing […]
wfmynews2.com
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
United House of Prayer for All People unveils new apartment complex in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People held a ribbon cutting Saturday for the unveiling of its 172-unit luxury apartment complex – Bailey Village. The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units. Each unit has its own washer...
WXII 12
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, knocks down power lines
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Battleground Avenue was closed for most of Sunday following a hit-and-run crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was first reported at 6:08 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the closure was caused by “a traffic accident involving power lines down.” The closure was in effect from Pisgah […]
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
