Colorado to vote on decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms

Colorado v oters will decide this November whether to decriminalize the possession and use of some hallucinogenic plants and fungi, including "magic" mushrooms.

Proposition 122, the Natural Medicine Health Act, would allow adults over 21 years old to access certain plants and fungi, including psilocybin, psilocyn, and ibogaine, which naturally have hallucinogenic effects when consumed, and establish "healing centers" where people could use the substances for therapeutic purposes.

"An extensive and growing body of research is advancing to support the efficacy of natural medicines combined with psychotherapy as treatment for depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, end-of-life distress, and other conditions," the proposition reads . "The federal government will take years to act and Coloradans deserve the right to access natural medicines now."

Colorado would be the second state to legalize the use of psilocybin, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin through a ballot measure that passed with 55% support . Psilocybin, along with other psychoactive substances, is illegal at the federal level.

The measure would allow people 21 and older to grow, possess, or transport the psychedelic drugs, though it would not allow for recreational sales. However, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies would be in charge of developing a therapeutic psychedelics program in which psilocybin and psilocyn could be administered to people at licensed healing centers until June 2026. After that time, the regulating body could permit other psychedelic drugs for use.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced in July that the measure qualified to be placed on the ballot after a campaign garnered over 124,000 signatures.

Natural Medicine Colorado, which is sponsoring the initiative and is backed by the national New Approach PAC, says the ballot measure was designed to "create regulated access to natural psychedelic medicines for veterans struggling with PTSD, people facing a terminal illness, and adults dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges in a way that maximizes safety."

Proponents of the measures have pointed to research from universities, such as John Hopkins University and New York University, suggesting the psychedelic therapies could have benefits for individuals with mental health conditions.

Meanwhile, opponents of the measure question the medical benefits the psychedelics provide and argue they could harm people's mental health.

"Considering the many unknown aspects surrounding psychedelics, voters — and especially potential users — should be skeptical of claims about their efficacy," Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, wrote in an op-ed in the Colorado Springs Gazette .

While psychedelics remain illegal in nearly all states, a few cities have moved to decriminalize them. Denver was the first city in the U.S. to decriminalize the use and possession of psilocybin in 2019. Washington, D.C., also voted in 2020 to decriminalize some natural psychedelics, including psilocybin. Ann Arbor, Oakland, and Seattle have also passed measures to decriminalize certain psychedelics.