When Aerosmith Fired a Powerful Parting Shot With ‘Draw the Line’

Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
The Voice Recap: Five (!) Contestants Sent Packing by Tuesday's Battles

Sheesh. We won’t get to Season 22’s Live Playoffs on The Voice for a while yet, and already, contestants are getting eliminated quicker than those red chairs can even turn around. Tuesday, five more singers got the chop — including one who we didn’t hear sing so much as a note all evening. Which one? Read on, we’ll discuss. Team Camila: Eric Who (Grade: C) defeated Sydney Kronmiller (Grade: B+) on “Paparazzi” | Not sure it was the coach’s best choice ever to give this duo the balladized version of the hit for which they were so, ahem, Gaga. It was...
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone Pose For Rare Photo Together: ‘Happy Halloween’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share an adorable photo of him and his pal, Sylvester Stallone, 76, carving pumpkins. “Happy Halloween @officialslystallone,” The Terminator star captioned the post. In the photo, Sly rocked a classic all-American look with a denim button-up, while Arnold opted for a navy-blue T-shirt and tan-colored pants. They also sported smiles while they held huge utility knives pointing at their cute pumpkins.
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

