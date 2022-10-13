Read full article on original website
UAE Energy Minister: No Politics Behind OPEC+ Output Cut Decision
The United Arab Emirates believes OPEC+ made the correct technical choice when it agreed to cut production and the unanimous decision had nothing to do with politics, energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday. His comments came after several members of the oil producers group endorsed the steep cut to...
Saudi Aramco, NPCC, McDermott to Build Two Offshore Fabrication Yards in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Saudi Aramco, said Monday it was, in collaboration with international partners, establishing two offshore fabrication yards that aim to deliver a more than 200 percent increase in Saudi Arabia’s offshore fabrication capacity. The new yards are being constructed in Ras Al Khair in collaboration...
