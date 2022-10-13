Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Lane closure on I-71N in Oldham County allows road crews to make emergency bridge repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lane of Interstate 71 North in Oldham County is closed. Crews are making emergency bridge repairs on Fallen Timber Road just past the Pendleton exit. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should expect delays in the area. The left lane is expected to stay closed...
WLKY.com
Tunnel inspections to close northbound East End Tunnel on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The East End Tunnel's northbound bore will be closed from 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. Oct. 19. The road closure for this will be on Route 841 north, just after the U.S. 42 interchange. That’s Exit 37 for Prospect, which is the last off-ramp...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to fully reopen?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For nearly two years, the outside lane of the northbound Buechel Bypass bridge has been closed for repairs. Both Dale and Richard submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “When is the Buechel Bypass bridge going to reopen all lanes? What needs to be done to...
WLKY.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway identified by coroner
The man who was struck and killed by a car driving on Preston Highway early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Allen Green, 35, of Louisville, died from blunt force trauma sustained when he was hit by a car in the 3300 block of Preston around 1 a.m.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
WLKY.com
Crash in Meade County leaves New Albany teen dead
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — A crash in Meade County that left a New Albany teenager dead is under investigation. It happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m. Kentucky State Police say the 17-year-old boy was riding a motorcycle east on US-60 when he tried to pass a pick-up truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Lewisport.
953wiki.com
CAR WASH SET TO BUILD ON OLD BOWLING ALLEY SITE
The former bowling alley was damaged in 2017 during a summer storm and eventually torn down. The Madison Plan Commission recently approved setbacks for a new car wash to be built at the former site of the bowling alley on Clifty Dr, The car wash a francise of the national Take 5 Car Wash Chain will be located at 192 Clifty Dr, the new car wash will include an automated car wash bay as well as multiple vehicle use vaccums. Traffic into the car wash will be one way in and one way out with the traffic coming off clifty dr. No word on when building on the site will begin.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry County
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (10/14/2022) – On Friday October 14, 2022 at approximately 1204 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a single vehicle collision in the area of 2725 Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker...
WLKY.com
After more than a year, Frankfort Avenue is completely open again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frankfort Avenue is officially back open. Louisville Water announced Tuesday that work on and around the major road is almost done, and the orange barrels were moved. The $17 million project began more than a year ago near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plan. They were...
WLKY.com
Wheatley Elementary School closed Tuesday due to no water or heat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wheatley Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 18. Jefferson County Public School administration sent out a notice to parents advising them of the closure. A gas leak on Monday led to a loss of water and heat for the building. With freezing temperatures expected Monday...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl missing in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenage girl is missing in Carroll County, Kentucky. Destiny Schaum, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 16. Schaum is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. According to Schaum's mother, people...
Wave 3
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. The New Directions Tenant Union is calling for a member's...
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
Wave 3
Dozens of fire crews work to extinguish woods fire that impacted 25 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens of fire crews worked to extinguish a woods fire in Charlestown Friday afternoon. Clark County Emergency Management, Charlestown Fire Department along with several others responded to the fire near Lentz Ave in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m....
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
wbiw.com
Human remains found in Monroe County identified as missing a Louisville, KY. man
MONROE CO. — Human remains were identified after being discovered by a turkey hunter in a ravine in the woods near Lake Lemon off Richmond Road, northeast Monroe County in May 2004. For years the man’s identity remained a mystery. Forensic investigators cordoned off the area and recovered...
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
