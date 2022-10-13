ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone Pose For Rare Photo Together: ‘Happy Halloween’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share an adorable photo of him and his pal, Sylvester Stallone, 76, carving pumpkins. “Happy Halloween @officialslystallone,” The Terminator star captioned the post. In the photo, Sly rocked a classic all-American look with a denim button-up, while Arnold opted for a navy-blue T-shirt and tan-colored pants. They also sported smiles while they held huge utility knives pointing at their cute pumpkins.
CALIFORNIA STATE
toofab.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Never Been So Proud' of BFF Selma Blair After DWTS Exit

"Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows" Sarah Michelle Gellar is gushing with pride on behalf of her longtime friend Selma Blair. After the 50-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" contestant announced her surprise exit from the competitive reality show, the "Cruel Intentions" star reflected on her friend's inspiring run.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Thinks Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Reconcile; Says “Blood Is Blood”

The family drama taking place between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton has been brewing all season long and Andy Cohen has finally broken his silence. During BravoCon 2022, Andy told People he “hopes” the duo will be able to work out their differences. “Blood is blood,” he said when mentioning the sister’s ongoing drama. Kyle […] The post Andy Cohen Thinks Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Reconcile; Says “Blood Is Blood” appeared first on Reality Tea.
toofab.com

PK and Dorit Kemsley Hit Back After Erika Jayne Says They're Next Bravo Couple to Split

"Misery loves company," wrote Dorit, while PK brought up the earrings. PK issued his own statement later in the day on Monday, sharing it to Instagram. "Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up," he wrote. "Here's a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking! #rhobh"
toofab.com

Why Brendan Fraser Just Apologized to The City of San Francisco

"Oprah got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters" Brendan Fraser has an overdue apology for the city of San Francisco. While speaking with the SF Gate at the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, the "Whale" star tried to make amends for a scene from his 1997 film "George of the Jungle" that involved a stunt on the Bay Bridge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy