Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Touching Video of Their 'Magic' Summer with Family
"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it" Bruce Willis is living life to the fullest in a sweet video montage of his summer with family made by wife Emma Heming. Emma shared the video to Instagram, showing heartwarming highlights from the past few...
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone Pose For Rare Photo Together: ‘Happy Halloween’
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share an adorable photo of him and his pal, Sylvester Stallone, 76, carving pumpkins. “Happy Halloween @officialslystallone,” The Terminator star captioned the post. In the photo, Sly rocked a classic all-American look with a denim button-up, while Arnold opted for a navy-blue T-shirt and tan-colored pants. They also sported smiles while they held huge utility knives pointing at their cute pumpkins.
Andy Cohen Says Jen Shah's Guilty Plea Was 'The End' of 'Engagement' With RHOSLC
"I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her." It looks like the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is down a cast member for its fourth season. During the series' panel at Bravocon...
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
George Harrison Said John Lennon Had a Lot of Power in the Early Days of The Beatles and Anointed Himself the Leader
George Harrison claimed John Lennon had a lot of power in the early days of The Beatles. He made himself as the band's leader.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Never Been So Proud' of BFF Selma Blair After DWTS Exit
"Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows" Sarah Michelle Gellar is gushing with pride on behalf of her longtime friend Selma Blair. After the 50-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" contestant announced her surprise exit from the competitive reality show, the "Cruel Intentions" star reflected on her friend's inspiring run.
Andy Cohen Thinks Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Reconcile; Says “Blood Is Blood”
The family drama taking place between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton has been brewing all season long and Andy Cohen has finally broken his silence. During BravoCon 2022, Andy told People he “hopes” the duo will be able to work out their differences. “Blood is blood,” he said when mentioning the sister’s ongoing drama. Kyle […] The post Andy Cohen Thinks Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Will Reconcile; Says “Blood Is Blood” appeared first on Reality Tea.
'I'm doing fantastic': Tia Mowry reveals how she's coping after filing for divorce from Cory Hardrict and says she's been 'overwhelmed' by support
Tia Mowry shocked fans when she announced her split from husband Cory Hardrict, 42, earlier this month. And the Disney Channel alum, 44, shared just how she's been coping with the end of her marriage while attending ELLE's Women in Hollywood gala on Monday. 'I'm doing fantastic. I am doing...
Jana Kramer Reveals Number of Women Mike Caussin Allegedly Cheated on Her with on Red Table Talk
She got emotional as she said her ex "took away" her dream "of what I wanted for my family." Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin back in April 2021, but the emotions around their split are clearly still raw for the former "One Tree Hill" star. The actress/singer...
PK and Dorit Kemsley Hit Back After Erika Jayne Says They're Next Bravo Couple to Split
"Misery loves company," wrote Dorit, while PK brought up the earrings. PK issued his own statement later in the day on Monday, sharing it to Instagram. "Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up," he wrote. "Here's a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking! #rhobh"
Why Brendan Fraser Just Apologized to The City of San Francisco
"Oprah got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters" Brendan Fraser has an overdue apology for the city of San Francisco. While speaking with the SF Gate at the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, the "Whale" star tried to make amends for a scene from his 1997 film "George of the Jungle" that involved a stunt on the Bay Bridge.
Meghan Markle Admits to Paris Hilton She Used to Judge Her As They Explore 'Bimbo' Stereotype
Hilton says she was built into a "rich, dumb blonde" character while starring with Nicole Richie in "The Simple Life" Meghan Markle admits she had to let go of her preconceived notions about Paris Hilton. The 41-year-old heiress appeared on the sixth episode of Markle's "Archetypes with Meghan" podcast to...
